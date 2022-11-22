Now that the Republicans have regained control of the House of Representatives, will they use this new power for the good of the American public? Their party platform seems to be non-existent but several prominent members have been clear in what they have in mind for the next two years.

The top GOP priority is to conduct numerous investigations, beginning with Hunter Biden (and others in the Biden family), Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the FBI “raid” on Mar-a-Lago, and the supposed mistreatment of the insurrectionists arrested and jailed for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. As stated by expected chair the House Oversight committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY), “I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”

