When it comes to what happened in Afghanistan, you keyboard warriors need to venture back into your bunkers.
Last I checked, they didn’t award Combat Infantry Badges or Combat Action Badges to such know it alls. Hell, I bet these people don’t even know what a CIB or CAB is, or how one attains such a military honor.
So stop. Just stop.
Everyone seems to know who to blame — or not to blame — when it comes to Afghanistan. Truth is most all of us bear some blame, at least those of us who voted for any of the last four presidents. It is they, and their policies, that led to this debacle.
However, there are simple truths when it comes to this extremely complex issue.
Our troops did their jobs, and did it incredibly well. The United States has not suffered a terrorist attack on its soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
So we can’t conflate the two — our troops, their service, and the exit from Afghanistan.
If you question the legitimacy, professionalism or capability of the American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, tell me why, or how — with such a small footprint in country — did more of Afghanistan not fall into Taliban hands sooner.
You can debate the military strategies, and decisions made by military brass and the four presidents who oversaw actions in Afghanistan all day long, but when it comes to the work of our military men and women on the ground in Afghanistan, we owe them. Our presidents, all four of them, failed us in various ways. Our troops did not.
These men and women served selflessly and many completed tour after tour after tour in the absence of a draft that recruited men into service from World War II through Vietnam.
As the son of a combat veteran of the Vietnam War — a Purple Heart recipient who lost dozens of members of his unit during his time on the ground — and half brother of an Afghanistan veteran — a Purple Heart recipient — I feel the need to implore members of the American public to embrace these soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines and not subject them to the treatment our Vietnam veterans received upon their return home.
No one is sure what will come of Afghanistan in the days, weeks and months ahead. Regardless, it is our responsibility to embrace our warriors — those who made the sacrifice and bear the scars of service — and make them feel welcome and wanted here at home.
Thousands of Afghans fought alongside our troops, and thousands died for their country. Yes, the Afghan military folded when its country needed it most, but again, unless you’ve picked up a rifle and engaged in a firefight, save your judgment of those who did.
It’s maddening to read comments from people saying we should “carpet bomb” the place on our way out. Really? The ignorance of many Americans and utter hatred in their hearts seems stunningly deep. Oppression is too widely embraced among some Americans who themselves want limitless freedom.
American troops fulfilled their mission. They did what was asked of them and did it better than any other force on the planet could have.
Attempts to change a culture and society that has operated thousands of years a certain way is not something anyone can achieve in 10 years, 10 decades. Just because it works for us doesn’t mean it will work for those who have lived in a perpetual state of war their entire lives.
Here, some Americans seem intent on rewriting the history of the last year, nevermind the history of recent decades or centuries. How anyone can expect them to understand the history of a people a world away is beyond me.
Afghans operated businesses and enjoyed a largely free press, all because of our troops. Women and children enjoyed an education they had long been deprived of, all because of the work of our men and women in uniform.
It’s something the Afghans — at least for now — were not willing to fight for any longer.
That is not on our troops.
To our troops, our men and women in uniform, thank you.
Welcome home.
