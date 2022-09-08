Overwhelmed is all we can say! We just had the 10 spotlights repaired at the Union County WW2 Honor Roll in Mifflinburg. I made posts to our Facebook page and also submitted a letter to the editor asking for financial aid. We have a donation coming yet from my employer and when that arrives we will have received triple the amount needed. Everything above and beyond goes in the foundation’s checking account for future projects and maintenance.
In fact, we purchased the service flags for the poles and also new artificial flowers for the urns at each end of the monument.
On the heels of this, I would like to mention that we are once again conducting our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. We are already off and running as a business here in Lewisburg gave me a check for $250 and our neighborhood Giant store gave us gift cards as we say thank you to our heroes. What we are accepting for the residents in Hollidaysburg besides money, are gift cards from Weis Markets, Giant and Walmart as those stores are represented in that area and the cards can be utilized. In addition to that, we are also accepting, new with tags, sweat pants and tops, small to 3x.
Any donations can be dropped off at our Veterans Day ceremony or by contacting me at 570-713-8919 or mazeppa@ptd.net .
We welcome you to visit our Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg Pa.
Our Veterans Day program is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m., and our speaker is Maureen Weigl, Pennsylvania — deputy adjutant general for Military Affairs.
We just can’t thank you enough for believing in what we are doing in Mifflinburg as we pledge to not only honor veterans but do something tangible to help them.
Union County Veterans Foundation,
The process of a human life (in most cases) includes many ups-and-downs.
There are many opportunities for redemption — or not.
John McCain wanted to be president of the United States. He is finally nominated to become one in 2008. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat, is his preferred running mate. It vexes Republican power-brokers. If McCain had opted for his second choice, Thomas Ridge, he probably would have gotten his way. Because he has already “thrown a monkey wrench” into the campaign machinery, the emerging conservative base will want Sarah Palin. Be that as it may, the election is still John McCain’s to lose... and he loses it.
He is resentful, but he turns his resentment toward the winner.
In the first two years of the Obama presidency (2009-2010), McCain will work with Senate Minority Mitch McConnell, to block every initiative of Obama-Biden. Together, McConnell and McCain will vote even against bills they have introduced (once President Obama has agreed to cooperate); they withdraw their support — afraid he might get the credit.
The opposition will end when Sen. John McCain turns “thumbs down” on the Republican effort to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA). McClain then appears to realize his legacy should depend on a more human and humane closing,
In his last two years he spends much time in consultation with the president. Late afternoons in the Oval Office result in a clearer vision for the land they love. They both see an enormous obstacle in the way.
Richard J. Yost, South Abington Township
