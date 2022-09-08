Generosity spotlighted

Overwhelmed is all we can say! We just had the 10 spotlights repaired at the Union County WW2 Honor Roll in Mifflinburg. I made posts to our Facebook page and also submitted a letter to the editor asking for financial aid. We have a donation coming yet from my employer and when that arrives we will have received triple the amount needed. Everything above and beyond goes in the foundation’s checking account for future projects and maintenance.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.