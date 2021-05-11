The debate over term limits is nothing new.
However, today’s hyper-partisan nature of national politics — and to a lesser extent politics at the state level — show yet another reason term limits should be considered for those elected to Congress.
Those elected to the office of president can serve only two terms, and we see with nearly every president a strong desire to achieve legislative success. With gridlock in Congress recent presidents have increasingly reverted to the power of the executive order to achieve their goals.
While the number of orders pales in comparison to past presidents, it is again the partisan nature of politics today that demonizes executive orders.
Members of Congress are less inclined to take action on the matters deemed important to the American people. Having their name on record for or against a significant action the people feel is important is a tough obstacle come election time. Take issues such as border security, gun safety, abortion and tax reform — to name but a few.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, just as he did with the last Democratic president, has expressly stated his desire is not to work with Democrats in Congress, but to obstruct the president’s agenda.
To be fair, the same would have been true of Sen. Chuck Schumer had he been majority leader during President Donald Trump’s term.
Now, it seems groups of congressmen and women have increasingly taken to the airwaves, and fundraising circuits, versus the phone or meeting room to work with their colleagues.
Take Reps. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia. Even Jim Jordan, of Ohio, has spent more time decrying the opposition in favor of working with them to achieve legislative progress. What have they proposed to better the lives of Americans, or those in their own legislative districts.
What have these members of Congress done to help the American people? What has Rep. Maxine Waters done? She’s been great at inciting those on the other side of the aisle and providing talking points for those wishing to advance the “culture wars.”
It speaks volumes when lawmakers are more intent on relaxing gun rights while at the same time working to restrict voting rights.
Another advantage to term limits would likely arise with redistricting. Term limits, even for those in predominantly red or blue districts, would force lawmakers to work for their accomplishments and less to advance the party line.
Without an overwhelming allegiance to party and the monetary lifeline, lawmakers may finally listen first to their constituents.
