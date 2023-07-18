The movie “Sound of Freedom” beat Indiana Jones at the box office Independence Day weekend. The budgets behind them do not compare, but David beat Goliath, and that’s a blessing in the world today.

As you might know by now, “Sound of Freedom” is about the sex trafficking of children. Not exactly typical summer entertainment, and yet critical viewing. They did a good job of not showing too much, and yet, the topic itself is too much. I confess, I was grateful that I could watch it on my computer, pausing it and walking away at times.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

