Adapted from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens:
Once upon a time — of all the good days in the year, on New Year’s Eve — McConnell sat in his house of Legislation, where helpful bills went to die and bills aiding big business prospered.
“A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Chuck,” exclaimed Speaker Pelosi as she entered the Senate, “We have a wonderful opportunity to get America going again! Your BFF Donald says he wants $2,000 for COVID aid. Let’s do it and make our citizens happy.”
“Bah, Humbug!” said McConnell, “What do you have to be merry about?” Pelosi responded, “Well, Joe will be president on Jan. 20, and you will really help Trump’s image if you give him the $2,000 for every citizen he wants.”
“How has helping the common man ever helped you Nancy?” asked McConnell, “You are still a member of the lower house, and on shaky ground, I might add.” “It certainly hasn’t hurt me,” she replied, “If I am no better for it, I certainly am no worse. And you are rich enough, why not do it for your legacy?” McConnell sneered, “If I had a dollar for every liberal who wanted to do something ‘for his fellow man,’ I’d be rich!
“But you are rich Mitch,” Pelosi countered, “look at all the good will you’ve built among coal barons, oil barons and conglomerates with your tax breaks. Why don’t you help the little guy every once in a while?” Pelosi added, “Well Happy Holidays anyway Mitch. This is your opportunity to be remembered as something other than Moscow Mitch.”
“Good Day to you and Humbug,” said McConnell.
As his rival Pelosi, from the other house left, she let in two liberal gentlemen: Sanders and Schumer. “Scrooge and McConnell’s I believe,” said Sanders. “Do I have the pleasure of addressing Mr. Scrooge or Mr. McConnell?” McConnell frowned and replied, “I’m often mistaken for Scrooge but he’s only a fictional character I sometimes channel.”
“At this festive season of the year,” Sanders continued, taking up a pen, “it is more than usually desirable that we make some slight provision for the poor and destitute, who greatly suffer at the present COVID time. Many thousands are unemployed and hundreds of thousands unable to pay their rent or feed their families. So we are endeavoring to raise the COVID relief payment from $600 to $2,000 so these families don’t lose their homes.”
“Are there no jobs available at McDonalds or Walmart?” asked McConnell. “Unfortunately, plenty sir,” said Schumer.
“Are there no minimum wage jobs former executives could fill?” asked McConnell. “Yes there are,” answered Sanders.
“Oh good,” said McConnell, “I was afraid by your tone there were no options for the poor wretches.”
“Many have mortgages and car loans that could never be met by part-time or minimum-wage positions, and would rather die than flip burgers at McDonalds,” said Schumer.
“If they would rather die,” countered McConnell, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population. Besides, I don’t know that’s true.” Sanders sighed and said, “But you might open your eyes and heart and see how bad off your fellow citizens are in these times.”
“That’s not my business,” said McConnell. “I only have enough time to keep control of the Senate, keep my base happy, and kill Democratic sponsored legislation ... and it occupies me constantly. Good day gentlemen!”
Seeing clearly that it would be useless to pursue their point, the gentlemen withdrew.
Mitch McConnell will be remembered for what he condemned. Is that the way all Trump Republicans want to be remembered?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.