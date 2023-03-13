PITTSBURGH — Two old Richard Nixon hands and a columnist walk into a downtown city club and ...

That’s not the opening of a joke. Two old Nixon hands and a columnist did walk into the Duquesne Club here the other day, sat down for lunch — and took a long, leisurely stroll through history, concentrating on one of American history’s most compelling, most polarizing figures. At the table were John Roy Price, one of the president’s top advisers in the White House Domestic Policy shop, which crafted a radical welfare overhaul plan calling for an income floor to fight poverty — it passed in the House but not in the Senate. Dwight Chapin, Nixon’s appointments secretary and a confidante to the president who served nine months in federal prison on perjury charges growing out of the Watergate scandal, and this columnist, who as a college student considered Nixon the devil incarnate but whose views have moderated somewhat in the half-century that followed, rounded out the table.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.