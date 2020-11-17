Voting rights are protected
I disagree with Mr. (Byron) York’s opinion as to the constitutionality of a requirement in Pennsylvania’s Act 77, the requirement that mail-in ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on election night. Pennsylvania’s Constitution states that “Elections shall be free and equal; and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.”
Where is the equality when there is an unjustified distinction between a mail-in ballot from a non-military voter and a mail-in ballot from a member of the military? An example of the absurdity of that distinction would be a case of parents visiting a son or daughter who is in the military, at that child’s current base, say Fort Hood, Texas. If all three voters submitted a mail-in ballot on election day, Nov. 3, under current Pennsylvania law only the ballot of the service member would get counted (assuming that the Post Office would actually deliver the ballot within seven days after the election).
And where is the equality when a mail-in ballot from a civilian voter, who is perhaps vacationing in Rio, would be accepted and counted (again assuming delivery within seven days after the election) while the ballot from a civilian voter who remains in the US would not be counted unless received by 8 p.m. on election night?
Finally, where is the equality when voters still in line when the polls close at 8 p.m. are allowed to vote, even if the vote is cast hours later? Does anyone really count the number of people in line at 8 p.m.? If not, people could arrive after the 8 p.m. poll closing and still be allowed to vote. If non-military and non-overseas mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election night, then all votes must also be received by 8 p.m. on election night. Those people in line at the polls and voting after 8 p.m. are being given preferential treatment.
Elections must come to an end at some point. Some rules need to exist. But those rules need to be reasonable. A voter does not have to vote before election day — expecting a mail-in ballot to be delivered by mail on the same day as it was sent is not reasonable.
James Yannaccone,
Turbotville
———
Veterans Day celebration
Last Saturday we had our Veterans Day Celebration in Mifflinburg and what an incredible morning. First of all a huge thank you to all of our volunteers that make this a success. The boy and girl Scouts, the CAR, Good Time 4-H, the Nazarene church singers, Paige Rhyne, Patricia Shively, Lewisburg Legion firing squad and the Shikellamy JROTC.
A special thank you to Annika Turner who made a patriotic cake we sold for our benefit. Adding to our program this year was the All Veteran Group, a parachute team that kicked off our ceremony by landing on the little league field right behind the Union County WW2 Honor Roll. Also a huge thank you to the major financial contributors that helped make this parachute drop a reality. They were Dominick Adamo, Thom Rippon, Mifflinburg Lumber and BZ motors. We couldn’t have done it without you.
New to our program was Vietnam veteran Buzz Meachum who not only opened our ceremony but also provided the sound system. We were once again humbled and honored to have Gold Star families joining us.
We are conducting our yearly benefit for the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg and our delivery date is the first Saturday in December.
Along with money were are looking for gift cards from Giant, Walmart and Weis. My email is mazeppa@ptd.net should you want to help out.
The final thank you is for everyone that attended our celebration!
As I got involved with this a number of years ago it was my dream to make this a true community event and thanks to all of you for making this a reality.
Our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them. Mifflinburg where every day is Veterans Day!
Doug Walter,
Linntown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.