Together
Together we are stronger than we are apart,
Together we make a difference in this world.
Together we will continue to hope for the future,
Together we will embrace our differences.
Together we will celebrate our front line workers’ efforts and sacrifices,
Together we will trust in the science.
Together we will rejoice in the miracles,
Together we will look forward to brighter days ahead...
Many blessings in the New Year.
Tricia Dreese,
Mifflinburg
