Pump track advocate
Dear editor,
My name is Thomas Reinitz from Scout Troop 610 in Watsontown and a sophomore at Warrior Run High School. I am writing this letter to you regarding the pump track at the Watsontown park. I think it was a good idea to add it. It’s a good way to get kids out and do physical activities with their friends and family.
From my personal experience at the pump track I have really enjoyed it. I like going down there with my friends and using it. I think it would be a good idea to expand on the track.
I feel we could do some fundraising through the community and local businesses. By reaching out to them and setting up some bingo and basket raffles. If all goes well, there would be a possibility of opening the expanded pump track by the end of summer 2023.
Thomas Reinitz, Watsontown
--
Call your member of Congress
If you think Congress is corrupt and no one is looking out for us little guys, please watch carefully as the Republicans take office and are in the lead this year in the US House of Representatives.
Republicans want to do away with the Office of Congressional Ethics that investigates unethical acts of Congressional members.
And they want to stop those who work for Congresspeople from organizing for better pay and hours.
If Republicans do this, their message to the American people is clear: WE, your elected representatives, can do whatever we want. YOU, who work for us, have no right to organize.
Are these Republicans the representatives you really want in office? Do they really stand for what we Americans believe in?
Call your member of Congress at 202-224-3121 and tell them not to attack the Office of Congressional Ethics. If you are not sure of who your national representative is, you can give them your zip code and they will transfer you to the correct office.
Penn Garvin, Mifflinburg
