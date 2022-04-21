The rest of the story
Not seeing a follow-up article to (the) obituary of Jesus Christ that ran in The Standard-Journal’s April 16 Weekender edition, I decided to submit this letter to the editor so that readers might be informed of the developments that ensued after Friday’s events surrounding the crucifixion death of Jesus.
Early Sunday morning, the tomb in which Jesus was buried was discovered to be open, the stone having been rolled away, and the tomb empty, that is Jesus’ body was gone, only the grave clothes remaining in the place and position where his body had been lain.
Not long after that, amazing eyewitness reports came through that Jesus himself was seen alive and was touched by a number of people including Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, Salome, Joanna, Peter and John, and the rest of Jesus’ disciples.
Appearances of the resurrected Jesus are expected to continue, which has given believers in Jesus great hope for now and eternity. I (as well as any number of other believers in Jesus Christ) can further substantiate the Good News of these reports through the presence of His Holy Spirit living within me.
Deb Rarig, Montandon
UCANN marks Earth Day
April 22 is Earth Day — a time to celebrate nature and to protect the earth against pollution. Excessive noise is an often-neglected form of environmental pollution. Most Americans are constantly bombarded by excessive noise, but motor vehicles with illegal aftermarket exhausts are increasingly becoming prevalent. It has become a climate change issue: All motor vehicles with illegally modified exhaust systems create more nitrogen oxide emissions and volatile organic compounds than those with legal exhaust systems.
These aftermarket exhaust systems do not comply with federal DOT standards, therefore are not legal for use on public roads. Furthermore, the state of Pennsylvania has laws in place limiting the noise allowed for motor vehicles, and some towns and municipalities — including Philadelphia, West Chester and Carlisle, all in Pennsylvania; Knoxville, Tenn.; and New York City — have equipment to test motor vehicles for compliance.
High noise levels are associated with heart disease, elevated blood pressure, hearing loss, sleep deprivation, ringing of the ears, headaches, chronic fatigue and aggressive behavior. These issues often result in reduced property values along with decreased job and academic performance.
What can be done? Residents should report incidences to their police department; encourage awareness with others and borough council members; discourage the “we just have to get over it” mentality. For further information and constant updates, join the email list of Noise Free America: A Coalition to Promote Quiet. Website: www.noisefree.org. Join our local email list: uccanpa@gmail.com (Union County Citizens Against Noise, UCCAN).
Paula Christy
Joannah McGregor
Nancy Showers
UCCAN
