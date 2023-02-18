What to know about high electricity costs

Steph Raymond

 SHARON MERKEL

We’ve all experienced increased costs across virtually every aspect of our daily lives, from food and other goods at the supermarket, to the gas pump, and to a range of basic services. Electricity prices have certainly been no exception, as they too have increased significantly over the past two years, impacting consumers nationwide, including our neighbors, families and friends here in Pennsylvania. They’re a prime focus of our company, PPL Electric Utilities.

PPL Electric doesn’t generate electricity or control the price of electricity supply. Rather, we are responsible for delivering electricity and maintaining the delivery network, such as the poles, wires and transformers that allow us to provide more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania with safe and reliable power. With nearly 2,000 employees in the state who are also customers, we understand the challenge of higher electricity prices.

