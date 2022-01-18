Having grown up in areas where diversity was reality, the idea of Equity Teams at any of our rural schools seems not only well meaning, but warranted.
The whole idea of education... isn’t about being educated?
Well, when an entire area is nearly all white, the idea of Equity Teams seems to be common sense. And, what is wrong with learning about others? Wouldn’t you want to be treated with respect if you found yourself visiting another area or region where you were the minority?
So why the pushback? Do we not want our children to represent the best of who we are? Do we not want our children to be exposed to anything other than that they live each and every day of their lives?
People have long feared that which they do not understand. Just read history. From the Holocaust to the Salem witch trials, it doesn’t take a deep dive into a history book to find a group of people denigrating another based on race, religion or even place of origin. Sometimes, as with the two previous incidents, that lack of understanding led to horrific crimes.
The way things are headed, though, history too may be lost. Not only do people not want to educate children because of the fear of what they may learn, they want to teach them history based on their own interpretation, not what actually happened.
Luckily, though, people have always written. While not something everyone embraces today, many people have written about their lived experiences over the years. Perhaps that’s why the elite were once careful about those who benefited from an education.
Seems some want to revisit those “good ole days.”
We spend a lot of time and effort educating people to teach our children. We spend a lot of time and effort training our electricians and carpenters to construct safe structures, our police to protect us and our doctors to care for us.
While we don’t see people showing up at construction sites claiming to know how better to wire a house, install plumbing or shore up a foundation, we are seeing people advise our education professionals how best to educate our students, and people taking on the medical field when it comes to health and wellness.
People have a right to speak at school board meetings, borough council meetings and other governmental meetings. Knowing what it is they speak of is not a requirement. They still have the right.
We have every right to fear the direction our country is headed, and that is due in part to actions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Give a lawmaker any chance to weaponize an issue, and they will gladly do so — Republicans and Democrats alike.
Locally, though, we have to take a serious look at what some people are complaining about, what the situation is on the ground, and whether or not these complaints are nothing more than someone getting misinformation and making something out of nothing.
Yes, let’s be concerned if there’s something to be concerned about.
It’s hard to look at our local public schools and see anything in the way of significant change over the last decades. The only real change we’ve seen is in the willingness to spend more and more money. That, however, draws no criticism, other than on the pages of local newspapers
When you look at issues within our public schools, the real issue is how best to educate our students with the resources we have. School administrators have the luxury of a taxpayer base that is willing to fund tiny school districts every seven to 10 to 20 to 30 miles across the entire commonwealth.
Talk about local control.
Change can elicit fear. Very little has changed with Pa. public schools in over 50 years. Prior to that, consolidation took the number of schools from the thousands to only a little over 500.
Now, for over 50 years, the commonwealth’s taxpayers have supported over 500 school districts over just 67 counties, and locally, enrollment trends continue a downward trajectory. Two local districts are pouring tens of millions of dollars into construction projects, yet the two are less than 10 miles apart.
All this, and parents come out over masking and Equity Teams. Makes perfect sense.
