After an excruciating couple of days and fifteen votes, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) proudly declared that Republicans have “learned how to govern.” I’m not sure how this debacle taught the GOP what they should have known for years, but they have wasted no time in demonstrating their new found ability.

After enacting their new set of rules for the House, their next action was to diminish the possibility of any of their members being investigated for ethics violations. By gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, they have made it improbable that any of the four members who were instrumental in attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and who refused to respond to subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee will face any consequences.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.