In 1970 Jack Lemon was the star of a movie by this name. It is supposed to be a comedy. I saw it in 1970. Parts of it were funny, but nothing of the “mishaps” were at all funny if you think of it as being real. Thinking of it as “not realistic” made it less pathetic, but I couldn’t put myself in the scenario and laugh.
The past week, Don and I were the “Out of Towners” in the Washington, D.C., area. Driving in all those lanes of traffic and exits going both ways, it was above my expertise. We had no mishaps, and were never lost, nor did we take any wrong exits. Since I drove down there about eight years ago, there are more traffic patterns than before. But we were praying and praising God throughout the 1,000+ miles.
We stayed with a dear lady two nights, and at a 4 Star hotel one night. It was my privilege to speak at three different ladies’ groups. It was wonderful to see and talk to about 200 ladies who were interested in the exposition of the Holy Bible, God’s Word.
There were special guests at all three of the luncheons held at Golf Club Dining Rooms. These guests told of their businesses and places to visit. One group had a “Christmas in July” program with many vendors. There were also special musicians at each one. One 18-year-old high school graduate sang “Misty,” and “I Believe.” I wouldn’t be surprised to see his name in gospel music news some day.
In each luncheon I delivered the inspirational message. My heart was moved and blessed when the ladies went by me one by one at the end of the event and told me how God blessed them by the scriptures and words I spoke.
This world is leaning hard on the hope to remove anything about our holy God, Jesus Christ and holy spirit. Polls and questionnaires have shown declining values for anything Christian in our world.
I don’t watch news or commentaries about the trends and values in our society and around the world because the news is mostly skewed to look like everyone is good except holy living Christians. I read Christian periodicals from around the world and find that there are many missionaries carrying life, and changing truths.
There are many people who are ministering in “out of the way” places where many have never heard the message of salvation by grace.
The Bible has said in several Bible books (both Old and New Testaments) that in preparation for end times, the world will say in effect, “Good will be called evil” and “Evil will be called good.” If you can’t see this in our world today, you may just be ignoring it.
I’m not going to enumerate the trends, ideas, and actual evil which can be seen and heard everywhere in our society and in other countries as well. You may be more familiar with what is happening in school districts and the abortion industry, but few countries around the world have embraced the holy word of God as a guide for behaviors and laws. For each person it is still a personal and individual decision however.
I am far from a pessimist because (as I have written many times) I believe God is in control of circumstances. He could stop some things before more people are ensnared in false doctrines, but there are many examples in the Bible where God said he would leave “people and governments” on our own because of disobedience. There are many who want to lead others astray.
There is more hope for individuals than for governments. Governments choose what they want to happen for their pockets to be lined with treasure regardless of the effect on the populations. Individuals, of course, can take the treasures from the Holy Bible and live according to God’s perfect plan for their lives.
What will you do with the perfect, crucified and risen Jesus? Believe and receive him, or ignore him and die in your sin with no hope of eternal redemption? Choose Jesus. None of us know when we will be given the last opportunity.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
