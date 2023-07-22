In 1970 Jack Lemon was the star of a movie by this name. It is supposed to be a comedy. I saw it in 1970. Parts of it were funny, but nothing of the “mishaps” were at all funny if you think of it as being real. Thinking of it as “not realistic” made it less pathetic, but I couldn’t put myself in the scenario and laugh.

The past week, Don and I were the “Out of Towners” in the Washington, D.C., area. Driving in all those lanes of traffic and exits going both ways, it was above my expertise. We had no mishaps, and were never lost, nor did we take any wrong exits. Since I drove down there about eight years ago, there are more traffic patterns than before. But we were praying and praising God throughout the 1,000+ miles.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

