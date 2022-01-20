Tempest in a voting booth
I’ve been married a long time, so I know that everything is controversial. I believe my marriage was saved by technology. Ms. Google has stopped most heated arguments with my wife while we drive. Those turn left here or right there debates have almost disappeared. Yet, in the case of our national voting rights argument, technology has accentuated the left right argument.
As with everything today, the information superhighway is a confusing mess of exits and roundabouts with opinions masquerading as information. The right to vote freely and confidentiality is bedrock to a democratic nation. Today, “voter suppression” has become the boogieman in our national debate. Like the boogieman, it doesn’t exist.
The Democrat theft of the 2020 election is not true. President Biden’s inflammatory Jan. 11 speech targeting an organized effort to suppress minority votes is not true. As usual, we are being fed political BS from both extremes and most of us devour our favorite flavor in one bite.
Is there voter fraud? Yes, of course there is. In 2020 when 160-million votes were cast there must have been some shady stuff. But what does “some” mean? According to a study done by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after the 2020 election, in the six presidential elections since 2000 about half-a-percent of votes have been found to be fraudulent. In 2016 there were 117,000 polling locations nationally according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission. This is important. Independent voting precincts make organized fraud obvious and immensely difficult.
But if GOP charges about voter fraud can’t be supported neither can some of the charges made by progressives. The left’s aversion to voter ID rings hollow according to a Monmouth University poll showing that 80% of all voters like the idea with a surprising – if you listen to the progressives – 84% of non-white voters supporting ID cards.
For a long time, I have found that the left’s stance against voter ID has been demeaning to minorities offering as an argument that non-white voters are not capable of securing identification. To quote President Biden, “Come on, man!” The non-partisan organization “No Labels” shows that in the 2020 election more Blacks, Hispanics and Asians voted than ever before. Perhaps this was because of loosened voting rules instituted for the COVID “plague.”
But, like here in Pennsylvania, many of the voting rules and directions from state governments were ever-changing and confusing. In its efforts to make voting safer during the pandemic government may have made democracy weaker. By allowing expanded mail voting, drop boxes and the practice of vote harvesting (allowing a third party or organization to assist the individual in casting their ballot and possibly influence their vote) have arguably made fraud easier.
I don’t have room here to argue each point, but I do have a major problem with some of mechanisms associated with extended and mail-in voting. I understand mail voting is here to stay. Using it to allow voting weeks before Election Day stunts voter knowledge of a candidate and invalidates the impact of unfolding events leading up to the election deadline. Tighter deadlines must be set and upheld for mail-in voting.
Of course, I can’t leave out the media’s favorite example of voter suppression; not being able to be served food and drink while waiting to vote. I argue this is a good thing. After all a well-fed voter may need to relieve themselves while in line. Democracy would be further weakened if folks broke ranks to run for a toilet. That would be chaos and one extra item for the voter suppression argument. Though you could vote in the “John.” It would be private.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg
