We live in a generation that is so accepting of so many different interests and hobbies. Schools offer a wide variety of clubs and/or groups that appeal to each individual’s interests. The point is, GET INVOLVED. It is more enjoyable to live life with friends by your side, and what’s better than friends that share the same hobbies as you? Join a sports team, drama club, art club, FFA, whatever pleases you, get involved. It is very reassuring to know that you belong to something. Joining clubs or teams will give you the comfort that you are engaged. People will argue that being part of a group is not beneficial and has no impact on a person’s mental state. To respectfully disagree, being a member of a club or a teammate on a team gives a sense of pride that would not be present without the involvement. Look into your school’s clubs or activities list. There is almost always something for everyone. Some schools may be willing to start a new club depending on the common interests in your school. Ask around, and get involved. You won’t regret it.
Sara Harter, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
Moving forward in our journey through life, we must find time to reflect on how far we have come, even if it is just the small moments. We should take time to write down the events that have allowed us to mature such as an amazing work of art or helping lead the preschool Sunday School class. Every day we face challenges that become extremely stressful. Having the escape to reflect on feelings and the accomplishments that we’ve made in life allows relief from anxiety for the mind and soul. Some people may say that today’s generation is too self-centered, but many people don’t realize the extreme amount of pressure put on us to succeed in today’s society, including having the grades needed to go to college. Our accomplishments are many times pushed aside so that we can continue with another task that has been asked of us. Taking the time to reflect on how far we have come, like almost finishing high school, and the accomplishments we have made, including getting our first jobs, is needed to show younger generations that all moments in life need to be cherished and not taken for granted.
Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
Growing up is hard. There’s no shame in admitting that. Especially when we’re growing up in a time of mass media where anything is within reach. You see all the negatives and positives in the world in your face all the time. It is important that we look inwards and do not fall victim to just flowing through that stream of life. Be self-aware and confident. Advocate for yourself and others. Be passionate and true. You are only human and can only do so much, but realistically the sky’s the limit. Go out there and be ready to impact and learn, you’re imperfect, so you just have to go out there and face everything knowing that. It’s a security that will allow you to experience it (life) to the fullest.
Anthony Serrano, Mifflinburg Area High School senior
--
As we are stepping out of the “unprecedented times”-that we’ve all heard a million times — we have to be patient with ourselves as we find this new-called “normal” that we’ve all been wishing for. Trying to find this “normal” for the past year has been a grueling experience. Events have been scheduled and then rescheduled and had to be altered to fix the Covid-19 protocol for schools, weddings, and one that hits most of the people our age, high school graduations. Being patient with trying to work through these obstacles and hurdles is hard when you just want to ask “Why…”, but being able to look past what you have to get through and find a solution instead of focusing on why you can’t help us find a better solution. By being patient and taking time to reflect on what has happened and how to grow from it will make us, as a generation, grow from our history-making experiences that we all have lived through.
Cassidy McClintock, Mifflinburg High School
--
As seniors everywhere prepare to graduate, we need to remember to not regret the opportunities missed throughout high school. In high school, there are an incredible amount of opportunities offered through classes and extracurriculars, with it being impossible to be involved in them all. It is all too easy to look back and be disappointed over missed opportunities, but we should be proud of everything we did choose to do. It is vital to be appreciative of all that we have accomplished throughout high school and carry our experiences through the rest of our lives.
Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
For decades hair has been a crucial aspect of characterizing American fashion and culture; as the generation of the future, we need to end the habit of unprofessionally styling our hair to cope with mental illness. To ease our instability we need to indulge in healthy habits such as journaling, mediation, and or exercise. The influence of social media has transformed the act of impulsively styling our own hair into trendy, while in reality, it will not end up looking as you expected and may take years to grow back. Many suggest that the craze of self-styling hair is insignificant in comparison to the greater issues at hand. However, if we collectively decide to end the epidemic of uneven curtain bangs and blotchy box-dyed hair, it will transcend the realm of fashion and ultimately encourage healthy coping mechanisms. Our hair should not fall victim to our personal struggles.
Taylor Beachy, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
As the reality of our adult years rapidly approaches, it’s important to reflect on our lives up to this point. We’ve nearly made it through our education, yet our futures can appear to be daunting. The responsibilities that we have held onto throughout our youth have prepared us for tomorrow, and we need to maintain our priorities through the coming years. With the fun that comes with college and university, it’s important to remember that our future does matter too. It’s important to enjoy oneself, and that is a major appeal of higher education, and it conveniently works hand-in-hand with paving the way for our future selves. Some might make the claim that college should be a enjoyment-less place, and that’s just untrue, college, like all aspects of life, should be enjoyed to the fullest. Allowing oneself to have fun is just as important as our future selves.
Evan Pachucki, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
My generation referred to as “Gen Z” has had a lot of unexpected events occur. These events, including COVID and the past election, have really changed some people and opened up many eyes. Many people have started speaking out on what they really believe, and it has broken many relationships and created many problems. And, the main reason for this is because we aren’t strong. We get hurt at the littlest things and can’t take any criticism, or opposing opinions. We don’t have thick skin. Gen Z needs to man up and not take everything to heart. While, some people will say that it’s just who we are, and there is no fixing, that just isn’t true. It can’t be. We won’t be able to make it very far if it continues. We have been through a lot in the few years we have lived, but that is no excuse. We can do better by working together.
Kendall Houtz, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
The big hand moves faster than the small hand; “tick, tick’’ they go. Time stays in motion. It does not yield to the will of anyone. Temporariness haunts every waking action. Everything could change in the blink of an eye. This the pandemic taught us. One weekday, life continued as those before it. The next, life became altered entirely. The unpredictable changing life we possess is too often filled with bitterness and discontentment. The time we are presented with in this game called life is limited, so why not fill it with love? Why not fill it with joy? Whether that be creating art and music or diving headfirst into pursuing your goals and ambitions, why waste the little time we have on earth being miserable? Live a life that fuels you to be your best self. Live a life in which you will flourish, in which you will thrive. Please don’t take your time for granted; you can never get it back.
Lydia Knepp, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
Remembering to unplug every once in a while is the best advice I can give. Living in a world run by technology where people are constantly on their phones, texting and looking through social media, one can often feel that in order to feel connected and included they have to be checking their phones. Taking a breather from technology can be so freeing and help clear one’s mind. It can be as simple as shortening your screen time to taking a day unplugged. In doing so one can focus on themselves and do things that they enjoy. Although some people may argue that phones and technology are necessary to stay in contact for work or in case of an emergency if it is really necessary someone would be able to contact you. Just attempting to stay off your phone, talk to friends and enjoy hobbies can significantly help one’s happiness and mental state.
Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg Area High School
--
Editor’s note: Students in Beth Faunce’s Mifflinburg Area High School class have been asked to submit letters to the editor to area newspapers. The Standard-Journal will be running those letters as they’re received. As part of their assignment, students were asked to “write a concise paragraph advising your peers about how to navigate their future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.