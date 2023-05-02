Spring has sprung and so have I! Oh, my goodness Miss Lisa (Derr, general manager) has moved me and my friends in and out of the van so often this past month. But it is just beginning! Thank goodness for the monthly SafeKIDZ program when puppet programs are a highlight.

Donna and Curly and children are excited about what they can do. So, if you have missed any of those programs, join us this month. On May 12 Miss Lisa has planned an exciting Friday night craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m. It’s free! There will be free pizza, snacks, drink, games, and crafts. The past two months the adults and children have had so much fun they didn’t want to go home at 8 p.m. Now that is exciting! Then on May 13 and 20 join all of us for our Mother’s Day programs, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Again, it’s free! There will be puppet programs, crafts, and gifts to be made for moms, grandmothers, caregivers, etc.! Oh, I’m so excited that my curls are bouncing now.

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

