Spring has sprung and so have I! Oh, my goodness Miss Lisa (Derr, general manager) has moved me and my friends in and out of the van so often this past month. But it is just beginning! Thank goodness for the monthly SafeKIDZ program when puppet programs are a highlight.
Donna and Curly and children are excited about what they can do. So, if you have missed any of those programs, join us this month. On May 12 Miss Lisa has planned an exciting Friday night craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m. It’s free! There will be free pizza, snacks, drink, games, and crafts. The past two months the adults and children have had so much fun they didn’t want to go home at 8 p.m. Now that is exciting! Then on May 13 and 20 join all of us for our Mother’s Day programs, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Again, it’s free! There will be puppet programs, crafts, and gifts to be made for moms, grandmothers, caregivers, etc.! Oh, I’m so excited that my curls are bouncing now.
Don’t forget that we also do programs outside the Puppet home! On Thursday, May 4, we will be part of the 2023 National Day of Prayer at Bethany UMC, 107 S. Front St., Milton, at 6:30 p.m. Our special friends from Crossfyre Ministries will lead the worship. We will present two skits and there will be many prayers lifted for our nation. Please come and join us! My curls will be bouncing!
Sunday, May 7, we will be at the Ash Grove UMC in Paxinos to present their worship service at 10am. We’ve never been there so this is exciting, too! Then on May 22, we will travel to Albright Life in Williamsport to present a program to the senior citizens. They have been begging for us to return since right after COVID. So now is the time! My curls will be bouncing again!
In April we visited two daycare centers, and the children were thrilled! They sang, played instruments, and had lots of fun! It feels good to be back on the road again doing what we love to do! And of course, my curls were bouncing when they were singing!
Did you hear that we received $1,100 from the Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy for our SafeKIDZ’ program? How exciting! Miss Lisa will be able to purchase all the supplies she needs for this program. What a great group of youth! This program is part of the Community Giving Foundation. They are learning about nonprofit organizations and how to support them. Wouldn’t it be great if one of them were to become the next leader of Kingdom Kidz? Oh, there go my curls again!
Miss Donna is seeking grants every day to help repurpose the former Watsontown UMC. A mural painter has submitted an exciting rendition of the alley and front sides of the building. Children will be excited when they see it! She even included me in the mural! WOW! Hope you can find me when you come to the Puppet HOME! The building will no longer look like a church! The curls are bouncing again!
Speaking of young people! We have had two youth from Milton High School’s National Honor Society email Miss Lisa to volunteer their time and gifts at the Puppet Home. Wow meeting young people who are willing to volunteer is an awesome experience! Maybe one of them will continue the legacy one day.
Can’t help but bounce my curls on that one, too!
So, until next month, keep smiling. It looks good on you! I’ll keep my curls bouncing!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.