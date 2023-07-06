Can you believe another month is here? Where is the summer going? It seems to be flying by. It is amazing! When you read what Kingdom Kidz has been doing, you’ll see why the time seems to be flying.

Our second week of Vacation Bible School is almost over. The first week we spent with the beautiful children at Christ Wesleyan Church. “READY SET MOVE” was the theme and that’s exactly what we did and will be doing for the rest of the summer! There’s no down time! And my curls are bouncing every which way. Just like the children, the team continues to learn to “build your house on the rock.”

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

