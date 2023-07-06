Can you believe another month is here? Where is the summer going? It seems to be flying by. It is amazing! When you read what Kingdom Kidz has been doing, you’ll see why the time seems to be flying.
Our second week of Vacation Bible School is almost over. The first week we spent with the beautiful children at Christ Wesleyan Church. “READY SET MOVE” was the theme and that’s exactly what we did and will be doing for the rest of the summer! There’s no down time! And my curls are bouncing every which way. Just like the children, the team continues to learn to “build your house on the rock.”
They certainly did learn the songs, “Build Your House on the Rock” and “I Wanna Be Like Jesus.” Over 150 children attended during the week and, if I counted correctly, 134 came to the cross and asked Jesus to change their heart. What a blessing it was!
Our second week has been at Community Mennonite Fellowship with 70 plus children and the theme “COMPASSION” has been meaningful. It’s amazing how quickly the children have learned the meaning and are giving us examples. They are involved in the Bible stories as well as the youth volunteers. What a blessing these two weeks have been. As we conclude the week, we are amazed at how God is moving on their hearts. At Friday night’s closing, we are excited to watch God move on their hearts just like He did the first week. To God be the Glory!! Stay tuned! Can you imagine what God is going to do in the next 5 VBS programs? Join us at Delaware Run Wesleyan (July 10-14 and Mifflinburg Church of New Life (July 17-20). On July 16 we travel to Lykens to present a VBS also. What a great time that was last year! The theme is, “The Christmas Story.” Truly it will be Christmas in July!!!
Starting July 10, we will be doing summer camps as well. Those campers will keep me stepping. (Oh, that’s right! I don’t have any feet). Well let’s say, “They will keep me moving.” Between the Milton and Lewisburg YMCAs and the three Summit Learning Centers (Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, and Mifflinburg) there will be lots of laughter and fun at the Puppet HOME!!! Wow! What a summer!
And when we aren’t doing Vacation Bible Schools, Miss Lisa (general manager) has scheduled July 8, July 15, and July 21 as SafeKIDZ events at the puppet HOME!
If the weather cooperates, we will have an inflatable available for the children. It was donated by a Thrivent client and we are excited to use it. Can you hear the excitement and squeals of the children now? God has been so faithful to provide all we need through generous donors, fundraising, and events. It has touched my heart to watch how people are responding to our mission of “encouraging others to make a difference and help us show people they matter.”
July will end with another VBS at New Hope Bible Church in Mifflinburg (July 29) and then our visit to the Danville Community Center. Do you think July will go fast? No doubt about it! God is so good!
While we are sharing with children this summer, God has also given us the opportunity to work with a youth in our Second Chances/Community Service program. Oh my, but Miss Lisa, Miss Donna, and Mr. Doug are being stretched!
Who would have thought that puppets would lead to this adventure, too? Don’t you agree that it fits right into our mission statement? With 200 hours of service time, this is going to teach all of us so much! As the Police Chief asked us when we shared this vision, “Are your ready?”, hold on here we go!
Yes, Kingdom Kidz is on the move! READY SET MOVE was a great way to begin the summer, don’t you agree? God is certainly creative! As we sing “Use Me” at VBS this week, He is smiling! God is using us to change lives in ways we never knew we would. It’s just like Him! Our verse for the year is “Then Jesus said, ‘Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?’” (John 11:40) What a lesson!
Until next time, keep smiling! God gave you that smile and He loves when you show it to others! Thank you for your prayers, too!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
