OGUNQUIT, Maine — The view from here is summertime lovely, the sunshine shimmery, the sky the sort of nautical blue you never see even a quarter-mile from the shore. A solitary sailboat, bouncing on flukey breezes, creases the ocean. It is July, the month of our national holiday, and much of the nation is on holiday.

It would be a crime against nature to be here in Maine, a state so favored by nature, and to read anything but a book rooted in Maine. It’s the setting for so much of our national literature, from Kenneth Roberts (hardly known anymore, but a staple of my childhood) to Henry David Thoreau (whose musings about Mount Katahdin might be as much of statement about nature, and human nature, as his meditation from Walden Pond) to Stephen King (whose writing ranges from horror to Red Sox home runs).

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.