After my birthday this week, I am one greeting card ahead of my wife JoAnn. I’ll explain. In the 33 years we’ve known each other and the 32 years we’ve been married, we have given each other cards for major occasions – Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, wedding anniversary and birthdays.

I have an extra card because we didn’t go on our first date until April 28, 1990, a month after JoAnn’s birthday. I would have sent a birthday card that year, but I was still getting up the nerve to ask her out.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.