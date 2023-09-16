After my birthday this week, I am one greeting card ahead of my wife JoAnn. I’ll explain. In the 33 years we’ve known each other and the 32 years we’ve been married, we have given each other cards for major occasions – Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, wedding anniversary and birthdays.
I have an extra card because we didn’t go on our first date until April 28, 1990, a month after JoAnn’s birthday. I would have sent a birthday card that year, but I was still getting up the nerve to ask her out.
We have individual collections of hundreds of these greeting cards. They are a Hallmark/American Greetings cards chronology of our love.
My handwriting has gotten worse over the years. However, the main thing that has changed is that it’s getting more difficult to find “religious” cards. It’s a good thing we’ve always written about our gratitude to God for His love and the love of the person we love the most. We sign “All my love forever” above our names.
In a sense, these cards have also been thank-you cards to God for bringing us together and blessing our marriage. Our gratitude to God grows deeper with each passing year.
We have been richly blessed. We both had great in-laws. Our families always got along. We’ve had good jobs we enjoyed (on most days), plenty to laugh about and a comfortable home. We share a deep faith in God that grows richer each year.
However, life is never a cheery Hallmark card all the time. Both of our dads had protracted illnesses that ultimately placed them in long-term facilities. My mother and her mom were blessed with good health for many decades, but ultimately age took its inevitable toll. We had some health issues and more than a few disappointments, but ultimately, they increased our faith, hope and love.
Eventually, all these cards will wind up in a trash bag or recycling center. That won’t matter. We hope to be sharing all our love with each other, loved ones and God forever.
We have all God’s love forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.