Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 57F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.