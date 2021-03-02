Conversation over whether or not the minimum wage should be raised is front and center both in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.
It’s hard to argue the wage needs to be adjusted upward, but how much, and for whom?
Certainly the raise being proposed by Democrats is a bit much, especially given the current state of the economy. But to do nothing? Come on.
Only Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed a meaningful alternative — withdrawing tax deductions for large, profitable corporations which do not pay workers at least $15 an hour. Think of it as an effective method of “draining the swamp.” We’ll get into it more later.
There are ways to address the issue of minimum wage without punishing the small businesses that rely on a lower minimum wage. Delving deeper into the matter does not seem to be a priority of those in elected positions of power, though.
For restaurants and businesses that supplement wages with tips, perhaps a separate, lower minimum wage can be enacted. This would protect the hard-hit restaurant and food-service businesses reeling from the impact of COVID-19.
My favorite proposal would be one aimed at the lawmakers themselves, and it’s similar to the proposal Sanders has floated. For all those big businesses and corporations that donate to Political Action Committees and congressional candidates directly, and do not pay their employees at least $10 to $12 an hour, a $15-an-hour minimum wage would become mandatory.
I know... Congress has no spine for such common-sense legislation. Nor do they have the guts to take on those who line their pockets and make it easier for incumbents to earn reelection.
If lawmakers in Harrisburg and Washington really wanted to address the minimum wage issue, they could carve the employment sectors into categories and create wages applicable to each sector. Start with this: Small businesses — those with 10 or fewer employees and those with 10 to 50 employees; small- to mid-size businesses — those with 50 to 100 employees or 100 to 200 employees; mid-size employers — those with 200 to 500 employees; and large-scale employers — those with 500 or more employees.
Given the fact I’m no expert, I’m sure the lobbyist-infused mental clarity of our lawmakers can come up with something palatable for all those involved.
Or maybe not... After all, when did lawmakers last boost the minimum wage?
It’s the least those who earn a public salary — no less than $90,000 for state lawmakers and $174,000 for Congress, not to mention the per diems, allowances and pensions — can do for those earning the least among us.
It’s up to the electorate to push them, though. You can bet they are hearing it from employers fine with keeping the minimum wage right where it is, so without pushback from the other side of the coin, the status quo is just fine with them.
One more thing on this topic. Democrats really shot themselves in the foot with this proposed legislation. First, there was no debate on the matter. At some point, it would be nice to see one side or the other actually sit down with the other side on true meaningful change for the American people. Both sides are guilty, but President Biden promised more cooperation, and has yet to deliver.
Second, the desire to double the minimum wage is lunacy. Start small, and work your way up from there. Develop a long-range plan with actual economic and employment projections as evidence for the need for a boost, as well as proof that any loss of jobs can and will be absorbed by growth elsewhere.
Perhaps all of this is to say some of us expect too much of our lawmakers.
What does that say about our lawmakers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.