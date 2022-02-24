More than 30 years ago, sitting in a classroom of about a dozen other communications majors, it was the honesty of a professor at Appalachian State University that made my career path come into focus.
Nan Chase sold me on newspapers, even as she detailed the difficulties associated with the business, many of which exist to this day. Nothing about the newspaper business has been easy over the last 100 years, and it certainly doesn’t look to get any easier for those coming through the ranks.
It’s not why we get into the business, though.
Newspapers, and those who toil away each and every day creating them, are a tough lot. Enduring the barbs from those who want to lump the entire media into one easy basket, as well as the anonymous scribes known as internet trolls illustrate the need for thick skin today, just as those who have yelled at us on the other end of phone lines and via anonymous letters years ago.
For decades, newspapers have been counted out, all while providing the pertinent information the masses rely on each and every day. Radio, television and the internet spelled certain doom for newspapers. Yet, here we are.
For those willing to take all of that, and more, this business provides the opportunity to tell the stories of our communities. Yes, those stories are sometimes sad, and even tragic. But more often than not, especially in communities such as those covered by The Standard-Journal, the news is good.
Our small governments and schools boards are comprised largely of those truly interested in the advancement of their respective communities and thus mostly void of controversy. When controversy arises, and it does, this newspaper does a wonderful job presenting both sides of the issues at hand. It provides you the information, and leaves you to decide.
This community-minded newspaper is committed to providing the news you can’t get elsewhere, no matter what anyone dares say about this publication, other publications in the area, and other media outlets in the region. There are quality newspapers in this valley, and that’s a benefit to you, the citizen. Many of the top stories that appear in these publications end up on the nightly television news, days after they first appeared in print. It’s a testament to the power of print and talent of those producing print publications.
However, this newspaper is, and has always been, a bit different. It offers content few others do. The proof is in print.
Beyond the borough council, school board, township and county meetings, there’s local sports coverage that shines a light on young student-athletes from each of our school districts, no matter the record of the team.
Then there are the stories of the people, those who make the valley a great place to live. The Standard-Journal has always filled its pages with these stories, and always will. Volunteers, teachers, coaches, pastors, artists, entrepreneurs, laborers, you name it, they are profiled in these pages. They are this valley, and that is why you read about them.
Then there are the veterans. For longer than we can remember this newspaper has been dedicated to telling the stories of veterans. It has done far more, and I mean far more, than any other publication in the region. This newspaper organized the days-long tribute to World War II veterans during the 50th anniversary nationwide celebration. Its work proved to be the foundation upon which the annual veterans parade in Lewisburg was built. It brought the traveling Vietnam Wall to Milton. It has published hundreds of stories of local veterans, many of which have been compiled into booklets that remain available to the public.
It is with a hefty dose of humility that I now thank each and every one for their time, and willingness to tell their stories.
This newspaper has been a huge part of my life over the last 20-plus years. This week is my last here at The Standard-Journal.
Thankfully though, The Standard-Journal is not me, nor is it the person that replaces me. It is you, and your parents, grandparents, children and it will be there for their children, and their children.
This newspaper is the community. It has been for 132-plus years, and will continue to be for as long as your community is important to you.
Farewell friends.
