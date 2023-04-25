Boone’s Fort was erected on Muddy Run in 1777 a short distance from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, on the east bank. It was a grist mill owned by Captain Hawkins Boone. Boone stockaded his mill and was assisted by his neighbors and troops. He was killed in 1779 attempting to help the people at Fort Freeland. His fort was destroyed later in 1779. In rebuilding the Kemmerer (Boone’s Mill) the men dug down to the old foundation of Boone Mill.
Fort Swartz/Schwartz was built in 1780 on the east bank of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. It was located at the old ferry about a mile north of Milton but south of present-day Arrowhead Restaurant. A log structure, it was named in honor of Lieutenant Christian Godfried Swartz, who stockaded and defended it. It does not appear to have ever been attacked. After the German Battalion left, it was garrisoned by the militia. The volunteers came from Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
