Infrastructure measure is good for Pennsylvania
It’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Since then, that cynical sentiment has dominated public discourse.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed over the weekend stands as a strong rebuttal. Some work is too vast, expensive and fundamental to be accomplished piecemeal and without commitment from the federal government. This is especially true when the need is greatest.
With a vote of 228-206 shortly before midnight on Nov. 5, the U.S. House enacted the largest single investment of federal resources into infrastructure projects in more than a decade. Leading up to the vote, much of the partisan arguing boiled down to two divergent views — it either would do too much or it would do too little.
Rather than talk in those broad strokes, it’s time to talk about what the measure means specifically for the nation and for Pennsylvania.
The bill includes about $16 billion for what the White House calls “major projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding programs.” One example given by Sen. Rob Portman, the Ohio Republican who was involved in crafting the measure, is a bridge that would connect Kentucky and Ohio, replacing an outmoded bottleneck.
Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, which provides independent analysis on state budget matters, went through the bill and created estimates based on the formulas it contains.
He projects that the state could receive a minimum of $17.8 billion in new spending, allocated as follows:
— $11.3 billion for federal highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. This is critical in a state that regularly receives failing grades for the condition of its bridges and highways and where commute times are increasing. The state’s drivers pay more for car maintenance because of both.
— Another $2.8 billion over five years for public transportation and $171 million to add electric vehicle charging stations.
— At least $100 million that could increase broadband coverage, vital for rural Pennsylvania.
— $1.4 billion to improve water infrastructure, desperately needed in Pittsburgh and surrounding municipalities.
— $355 million for the state’s airports, $49 million to protect against wildfires, $26 million to prevent cyber attacks, and investments in weatherization and energy efficiency.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an opportunity for Pennsylvania and the nation to accomplish big things. It’s time to stop arguing and get to work on it.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
