Over the last several years, my wife and I have been on the lookout for a new home. While we liked our Milton home, it was small. And with a growing 4-year-old boy, it had become way too small.
However, we could never seem to find the right fit for us, at a price that was within our budget.
In early September, we looked at a home just one street over from where we had been living since we were married in 2017.
As soon as we walked inside of the home we were checking out, our 4 year old took his shoes off and sat down in the living room. We knew at that moment we were really home. However, there is much more to the process of buying and selling a home than a child taking off his shoes and sitting down. If only it could be that easy.
Several days later — on my wife’s birthday — we received a call that the estate selling the home we were interested in accepted our offer. Then, our realtor delivered the stunning news. We didn’t place the best offer on the home, but ours was the one that was accepted.
While we didn’t personally the family selling the home, they were apparently aware of work I had been involved with through my nonprofit — Father’s Hope — over the past 10 years, and they wanted us to have the property. They were also familiar with me through my position with The Standard-Journal.
This is not about anything I’ve done. It’s a testament to God, and what can happen when you are faithful to the calling he places on your life. He will bring unexpected blessings, and he will provide for your every need.
We’ve faced unexpected challenges over the last several years — all stemming from things out of our control. The same has occurred throughout this process of selling our home and purchasing a new one.
I won’t go into the details, but many who have sold a home know there are factors beyond your control that can come into play when attempting to sell a property. In addition, the representative from the mortgage company I selected to help finance our new property somehow forgot to lock in the interest rate I was promised — and right before the rates started rising like crazy.
But God saw us through the process, and will continue to do so as we move forward with renovations, and the increased expenses associated with owning a larger home.
My wife and I are thankful to God, and everyone who has guided us through this process and assisted in any way. We are especially thankful to the family which entrusted us to maintain the home which their loved ones lived in for decades.
Although I have seen the bad in humans throughout this process, it’s the goodness in people which really stands out for me. As our realtor said when she called to tell us our offer had been accepted, the family selling the house wasn’t focused on money. We are thankful to them, and hope we can be good stewards of the home they have trusted us with.
And, I’ll be honest, with so many things going on in our lives over the last year or two, I haven’t been able to focus on my nonprofit as much as I would’ve liked to. Hopefully with the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding, and us settling back into our home, I can get back into doing more missions-related things.
If you’re not familiar with my nonprofit, Father’s Hope, check out the organization’s Facebook page.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
