MILTON — James A. Reimensnyder, 71, of Housels Run Road, Milton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Born Feb. 10, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Fillmore H. and Lois A. (Cotner) Reimensnyder. Just celebrating 50 years of marriage, he was married to Carolyn A. (Bloomer) on Sept. 4, 1971.
A 1968 graduate of Milton High School, Jim did his high school on-the-job training at Hackenberg Chevrolet of Milton. After graduation, he was employed full-time, working there for 10 years. In 1978 he began working at Susquehanna Motor Company Inc., West Milton, where he repaired Mack Trucks and went on road calls, retiring after 34 years. Jim was also a 20-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a member of the Saber Club. He was awarded with a Quilt of Valor in honor and recognition of his military service in June 2019.
Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying gardening and deer hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra C. Wright of Lewisburg, and Susan A. and Chadrick B. Bastian of Milton; and two sons and one daughter-in-law, David J. and Amber E. Reimensnyder of Spanish Fort, Ala., and Robert A. Reimensnyder of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Emma and Paige Wright; Chadrick Jr. and Chloe Bastian and Parker and Jadelyn Reimensnyder; a brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Bloomer of Allenwood and a sister-in-law, Mary E. Reimensnyder of Turbotville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John F. Reimensnyder and one sister-in-law, Ruth E. Bloomer.
A private family service will be held at the Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Arrangments are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with his family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
