BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has received a $13,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.

These funds will support the museum's program called, "Including DEAI for future vitality and sustainability." This program will develop a pathway to career readiness for people with disabilities using Museum training resources. Currently, the museum has a successful pathway to career readiness program in place for typical high school students. It will be expanded to include adolescents and young adults with barriers to employment, such as those with varying disabilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.