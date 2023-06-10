BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has received a $13,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.
These funds will support the museum's program called, "Including DEAI for future vitality and sustainability." This program will develop a pathway to career readiness for people with disabilities using Museum training resources. Currently, the museum has a successful pathway to career readiness program in place for typical high school students. It will be expanded to include adolescents and young adults with barriers to employment, such as those with varying disabilities.
This funding, along with the Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, supports the Museum’s Culture Café series. This is a no-cost First Friday series that takes an in-depth look at local immigration stories. The program involves folktales, music, food, and great conversation.
“We are grateful the PPL Foundation invested in the 'Including DEAI for future vitality and sustainability' program. These funds empower the Museum to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access career readiness training, and ensure a more inclusive and diverse program that benefits the community at large,” said Dr. Ginny Weibel, Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.