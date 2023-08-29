Lawmakers in the Pennsylvania General Assembly work about 50 days a year with a starting salary of $100,000. Nice work if you can get it.

It has been well-documented that Pennsylvania has one of the largest and most expensive legislatures in the country. Lawmakers have been impervious to basic reforms needed to clean up the waste and excess.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.