I watched the Tucker Carlson special “Transgressive – The Cult of Confusion“ on Fox Nation. Least to say this special revealed some very disturbing practices going on in our country among the young children. When I was at the doctors the other day, I used the word pedophile to describe this phenomenon. The doctor said, you know we can’t call them pedophiles anymore, we must refer to them as individuals who have interests in children. I told him point blank; a pedophile is a pedophile period.
The special showed scenes of the amount of mutilation being performed on teenagers. I was appalled that a doctor would even consider and consent to doing such mutilations. It also showed how the gay and transgender groups are indoctrinating our children. The media, as always, is a participant as well and are not revealing the truth. The social media, especially TikTok, are the biggest distributors of this trash. The schools are catering to such nonsense by making special accommodations for these individuals who want to identify as someone or something other than who they really are. There is/are local school(s) in our area that have put kitty litter boxes in the restrooms for those females who identify themselves as fuzzies. Janitors are being fired because they refuse to empty these containers. Are we going nuts? If the school boards and teachers are allowing this, they should all be fired and replaced with individuals who have common sense.
The special also had a psychiatrist who identified three types of transgenders. He identified the first group as child onsets dysphoria where a small child will state that you want to be the opposite sex but once they grow up they no longer feel that way. The second type he defined is called autogynephilic, which is predominantly enacted by males wherein they cross-dress as females and eventually get so engaged in this type of behavior that they start to think they have female parts. The third type he defined is one that raised its ugly head about 10 years ago. They define it as child onset dysphoria, which is what we see today where the young kids are being brainwashed into believing that they can change their body parts and if they decide later that they want their other body parts back they can always get them back, which is a blatant lie. The special showed films of girls who have their breasts surgically removed, and it was quite shocking. They interviewed individuals who have gone down this path and were so confused that they turned to God and now have a steady program of attending church. And the sad thing about this whole atmosphere is that so many of these children are committing suicide.
Every parent who reads this letter needs to go to Fox Nation and watch this Tucker Carlson special. If you don’t you may run the risk of losing your children. There was so much presented in the special that I cannot cover it all in such a short letter. To watch it simply go to foxnation.com and click on the Tucker Carlson special “Transgressive – The Cult of Confusion. I’m writing these types of letters because we are losing our country and it angers me as a service man who went to foreign countries to help fight against communism is now witnessing our leaders taking this country down the same satanical path.
