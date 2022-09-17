The cult of confusion

I watched the Tucker Carlson special “Transgressive – The Cult of Confusion“ on Fox Nation. Least to say this special revealed some very disturbing practices going on in our country among the young children. When I was at the doctors the other day, I used the word pedophile to describe this phenomenon. The doctor said, you know we can’t call them pedophiles anymore, we must refer to them as individuals who have interests in children. I told him point blank; a pedophile is a pedophile period.

