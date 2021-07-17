Fred Keller shares inaccurate picture of America
I appreciated getting a July 4th contact from my elected US Representative, Fred Keller. He sent a short video entitled, “Happy Independence Day.” Mr. Keller thanked all who sacrificed and made America the great country it is today. I appreciated him reminding his constituents of our shared history, but all of his photographs showed all white men (Continental Congress signers, Gettysburg soldiers, Iwo Jima’s flag raisers, NYC steelworkers and a moon astronaut).
I realize that many American history textbooks neglect the contributions made to the USA by many different groups — women, Black Americans, the native people who settled here first, and the many peoples of color who’ve come to America over the last 400 years. All Americans would include photos of the wives and servants who cooked, washed and raised the Continental Congress’ children. And the 198,000 Black men who fought in the Civil War (10% of Union troops). And the quarter million Filipino Americans and 22% of Chinese Americans who served in WWII. And Cesar Chavez, the Mexican-American labor organizer who founded the United Farm Workers of America. And the black female “human computers” who helped NASA get to the moon. Those who were left out are being included in newer, more historically accurate history books.
Mr. Keller has a great power in the megaphone of his office, and he has the responsibility not to perpetuate the myth that only white males made my country what it is today. America wouldn’t be America without all of us. All of us.
Kathleen O'Connell,
Lemont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.