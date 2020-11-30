What some Americans consider leadership these days leaves much to be desired.
There was a time when people around the world turned to America, and Americans, for leadership. When I think of leadership, I immediately turn to Pa. native Richard Winters, who led Easy Company (101st Airborne) through training, the parachute drops into Normandy and all the way through the Battle of the Bulge and ultimately to the Eagle’s Nest during World War II. Winters earned the respect of his men, and led from the front.
A monument dedicated to combat leadership was dedicated to Winters in Saint Marie Du Pont, France, where he and his Easy Company soldiers took out four German artillery positions, saving countless Allied lives during the beach invasions at Normandy.
Winters led by example, and his legacy survives today, when leadership is sorely needed. His bravery and stoic resolve saved lives. The fact that his likeness is on display on foreign soil speaks volumes.
It’s a stark contrast to today, where “leaders” lash out on social media, poke fun at colleagues, and belittle the “opponent” whenever they see fit.
Unity? It seems to be a lost cause. And both sides are to blame.
Last week, in response to a decision made by the governor, a local state representative took a lot of heat because he chose to address the governor’s actions through a social media post. Rather than make a point through legislative action, or even a serious debate, David Rowe took to social media.
Whether or not he had a valid point was irrelevant. He took it to social media during a pandemic, one in which the lone hospital in his legislative district is dealing with growing COVID cases and those needing intensive care, and ventilators. Hospital leadership decried the post, yet some applauded it.
The episode is illustrative of the current divide, one which didn’t exist in its current form prior to the election of 2016.
Imagine Reagan’s infamous “Tear down this wall” going out via tweet. How impactful would FDR’s famous speech following the attacks at Pearl Harbor had been if they were broadcast via Facebook? George Bush’s impromptu address at the base of the fallen towers in New York would not have been nearly as emotional had they appeared first on Instagram.
Leadership leans into the truth, not conspiracy theories. Leaders do not turn to social media to fire people, or call them out publicly.
Social media was created to connect people, not to be the platform from which local, state or national policy is launched rife with inaccuracies and embarrassing spelling errors.
America is desperate for genuine leadership, those willing to stand up to the absurdity of false claims and theories that do nothing more than tear apart the fabric of this nation, foundations crafted through centuries of diligence from founders, subsequent leaders and the blood of countless soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.
America deserves better than the childish behavior on display from Washington to Harrisburg and state houses across the nation.
While legislators and elected officials are acting like petulant children, one of the three branches of government is carrying out its duties as our founders envisioned.
Judges appointed by both Democrats and Republicans and including those appointed by President Donald Trump, have repeatedly shot down lawsuit after lawsuit claiming election fraud. Their basis for such decisions: No evidence. No merit.
A Trump-appointed judge from the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals slapped down the Trump team’s attempt to overturn ballots in Pennsylvania, claiming the suit presented no evidence and was meritless.
“Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Trump-appointed Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote, speaking for three Republican-appointed judges.
Further, the decision cuts directly into the misinformation that has spread like wildfire under the president. If you care to remember, Trump questioned the legitimacy of elections even before he was elected, but only challenged elections in court when he lost.
Four years ago he pitched a fit when Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucuses, stating then that his Republican rival stole the election, and cried the familiar refrain of fraud.
It’s a pattern — a disturbing one — and one that threatens much of what Americans hold dear.
It makes me think of men like Winters, who is laid to rest near Hershey, and what they would think of the current state of American politics.
Sadly, too few Americans know Winters, or his history. He was a leader in every sense of the word.
