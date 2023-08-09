Liquor Control Board racket must end
There are many inane and inefficient aspects of Pennsylvania’s alcohol laws, as most residents of the commonwealth know, usually from frustrating experience. But one of the most wasteful aspects is one most people don’t see: the way the state’s alcohol bureaucracy needlessly places itself between restaurants and their suppliers of specialty wine and liquor.
As the Post-Gazette’s Hal B. Klein reported, a botched rollout of new Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) software has laid bare the way the state-run system makes offering distinctive items unnecessarily difficult and expensive.
Special orders — that is, requests for wines and spirits that are not in the PLCB catalog — make up a small proportion of PLCB revenues, about 4%, but are vitally important to the restaurants and boutiques that offer options that can’t be easily found elsewhere.
Besides making it harder for these businesses to stay afloat, PLCB markups make specialty wine and liquor options affordable for fewer people.
The PLCB inserts itself into the transaction between supplier and client, while ratcheting up costs (and gobbling up revenue) in several places. First, there’s a 10% PLCB markup on the supplier’s selling price. Then, there’s the 18% liquor tax. After that, the board charges a “logistics, transportation and merchandising factor,” or LTMF, that was just quietly increased as part of a botched software upgrade.
The PLCB charges an extortionate $3 per bottle “freight charge.”
The result: A specialty bottle of wine that starts at around $6 from the supplier costs $15 in Pennsylvania. Scaled to the thousands of bottles a restaurant might use annually, the result is an enormous and unnecessary tax on creativity and entrepreneurship.
The system, including new software that has confounded the PLCB’s clients, seems designed to make working outside the established catalog as unwieldy as possible. It’s the stifling and flattening logic of bureaucracy applied to the art of food and drink service.
This is all the more infuriating because Act 39 instituted direct delivery of such orders, bypassing PLCB warehouses, seven years ago. But the bureaucracy used a tendentious reading of the law to delay implementation — and still charges all the same fees even when bottles are delivered directly to clients. It’s a racket that can only exist because it’s a state-enforced monopoly.
There’s hardly anything Gov. Josh Shapiro could do that would be more popular than ending this insanity. Offering to consider further privatization of that inefficient and exploitative bureaucracy could help to break the current budget stalemate in Harrisburg.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pennsylvania lawmakers need training camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in training camp.
They will spend their time there focusing on developing their skills as individuals and as a team to better perform when it comes time to kick off the season.
“Everyone’s ready to get back to it,” said this year’s first-round draft pick, offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Great idea. Now, how can we get the Pennsylvania General Assembly to do this?
Senators packed up and left Harrisburg weeks ago despite the lack of a signed budget after Gov. Josh Shapiro backed off support for a voucher program. The House, meanwhile, departed without resolving the funding for state-related universities. It takes a two-thirds majority to get the money needed for Pitt, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln — and, after the resignation of Democratic Allegheny County Executive nominee Sara Innamorato, there isn’t a majority at all.
The Senate isn’t due back in town until Sept. 18. The House stands adjourned until Sept. 26. Until then, nothing is getting done, despite the budget already being overdue for a Senate signature that will then allow the governor to sign it despite college students being back on campus in a month.
What if we found a big place we could lock down the Legislature until lawmakers actually got things done? Hey, Hempfield just bought a former state property with lots of bedrooms. Let’s throw the governor in for good measure. It’s not like this happened without his involvement. Don’t allow TVs or video games. We need them to focus. No snacks or pillows. This isn’t summer camp.
Make them buckle down, not leaving until they do the job, like cardinals electing a new pope. Maybe one year of this is all it would take to make our leaders realize that June 30 deadline means June 30.
But we can’t. The power to make the Legislature do anything rests, unfortunately, with the Legislature.
At least it does until lawmakers come up for reelection next year.
These officials need to take a look at Steelers training camp — not just at how players show up to do their job in the hottest part of summer. They need to take a look at the people who show up to watch.
Putting in the effort is popular with the people. Politicians could learn a little something from that.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
