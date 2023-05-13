Every once in a while, someone will utter one of Mother’s favorite phrases and the words will spark memories colored with love and gratitude. This is especially true on Mother’s Day, recalling all she did for her four children, our families and Dad.

When my wife JoAnn and I would stop in for our daily visit and Mother was on the phone, she would tell the caller, “I’ve got to go. The kids just came in.” I was in my mid-50s at the time, so I haven’t been included in the kid’s category since Mother died in 2009. Of course, all of us were kids, including my siblings, their spouses and the actual kids.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

