Every once in a while, someone will utter one of Mother’s favorite phrases and the words will spark memories colored with love and gratitude. This is especially true on Mother’s Day, recalling all she did for her four children, our families and Dad.
When my wife JoAnn and I would stop in for our daily visit and Mother was on the phone, she would tell the caller, “I’ve got to go. The kids just came in.” I was in my mid-50s at the time, so I haven’t been included in the kid’s category since Mother died in 2009. Of course, all of us were kids, including my siblings, their spouses and the actual kids.
When you called Mother, she usually began with, “What’s cookin’?” She was up for anything. She thought nothing of driving 3 ½ hours to visit my brother Phil and his wife Helen and their son Greg or driving solo to the Harrisburg Airport to fly to Cincinnati to see brother Dave, his wife Helen and their children Christina and Claire.
When the family gathered at her house around the holidays and arrival times differed greatly from their estimates. She took it in stride. Standard responses were “Situation normal” or “Go with the flow.” She didn’t get excited, secure in the belief that everything would work out so it wasn’t worth worrying.
Like all good parents, there was no end date when Mother would stop thinking of her children as “the kids.” She took great pride in what her children, their spouses and her grandchildren were able to achieve in life, but to her they would always be “the kids.”
Perhaps, that is because she was always one to go with the flow. Although Dad left the worrying to Mother, her worry was alleviated by her prayer. Love of God was at the center of her love for her family. Even when the lives of her children might not be what she would have prayed for, her love for us and God assured her that it was His will.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mother, from the Kids.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.