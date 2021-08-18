Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.