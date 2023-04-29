A proud Ukrainian-American
I am a proud Ukrainian-American who supports Ukraine's fight against the murderous Russian invasion of their country. The plight of Ukrainian war orphans is particularly close to our family's heart because my sister adopted a baby boy named Marik, 18 years ago from an orphanage in Ukraine, right near the Russian border. If he still lived there, I have no doubt that he would be fighting in this horrendous war but instead, my nephew is an
American citizen and a practicing paramedic.
I was surprised when Vinny Clausi told me he was planning to raise $100,000 in two weeks to help the Ukrainian orphans.
He raised $150,000 in nine days.
Thank you to Vinny Clausi and the citizens of Northumberland County for their compassion and generosity in making this endeavor an overwhelming SUCCESS for providing these Ukrainian kids a ray of sunshine in the darkest days of their lives.
Slava Ukraini! - Glory to Ukraine!
