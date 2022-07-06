Three-quarters of nursing homes in Pa. at risk of closing
Owing to staff shortages, 75% of nursing homes in Pennsylvania are at-risk of closing — and half are operating at a financial loss. The business model for these homes is broken. With the health and welfare of nearly 80,000 elderly people at stake, state government must help fix this crisis.
Pennsylvania’s 683 nursing homes face unprecedented financial stresses, including a Medicaid reimbursement rate that hasn’t changed since 2014, large numbers of employees who left during the pandemic, increased costs for workers from temporary staffing agencies, and higher utility and supply costs.
Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed adding $91 million in Medicaid funding to raise daily reimbursement rates for nursing home residents. Nursing home owners say current rates do not even cover their operating costs.
Additional money from the state through Medicaid reimbursements, along with additional state oversight, will help nursing homes sustain acceptable levels of care. We urge the General Assembly to approve it.
Still, a small increase in Medicaid reimbursements is, at best, an interim measure, a band aid on a gaping wound. More fundamental changes are needed to keep nursing homes afloat and providing high-quality care.
Nursing home regulations must be updated to better protect patients. Lax staffing requirements, for instance, have led to numerous complaints from families of patients. In the worst instances, large numbers of residents have died from COVID-19, partly due to thin staffing and poor safety protocols.
One year ago, the state Department of Health proposed new regulations to improve patient care, including requiring a minimum number of hours for staff to have direct contact with patients. Those regulations were generally ineffective, however, partly because nursing home operators did not receive enough money to cover the costs of increased staffing.
In raising standards for patient care, the state must also ensure nursing home operators have enough money to meet them. Conversely, If the state provides $91 million in new funding, it should, in return, ask more of nursing home providers.
Corporate and nonprofit owners of nursing homes should not resist government oversight, as government pays for 79% of their residents, mostly through Medicaid. Increased oversight could include requiring higher minimum staffing levels, and even living-wage compensation for nurses and aides. Higher Medicaid reimbursement from the state should also eliminate, or alleviate, another problem in the nursing home industry: Accepting patients based on whether they’re covered by Medicare, which provides higher reimbursement rates.
Legislators should regard Gov. Wolf’s proposed $91-million increase in Medicaid funding as an essential interim step that will enable them, and the industry, to work out more fundamental reforms to sustain nursing homes in Pennsylvania and improve their quality-of-care.
Questioning pay increases
In 2019, a list of pay raises in the Pennsylvania governor’s office brought criticism.
Gov. Tom Wolf handed out increases to some of his top staffers, ranging from 7.7% to 36%.
It wasn’t that anyone questioned the work. People questioned the timing, which came just after the governor’s second inauguration, when he didn’t have to run for office again and political criticism didn’t sting quite the same way.
There also was the fact that high-ranking government officials don’t exactly make the median state income, which was under $32,000. The highest salary increase was more than that — about $33,000.
So this is definitely the kind of thing other elected officials would heed when giving out raises, right?
Allegheny County says otherwise.
Since 2019, several county staffers have posted considerable increases, which definitely can be attention-grabbing in the midst of a financial crisis that is hitting the area — and the nation — hard.
County Manager William McKain has seen his pay increase by more than $75,000 since 2019, now topping $235,000. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s chief of staff, Jennifer Liptak, has gotten a total of more than $56,000 in raises in that time, now sitting at $182,000.
Senior Deputy County Manager Stephen Pilarsky saw his salary increase $44,000 to $160,000, while budget and finance director Mary Soroka’s raises total nearly $25,000 to sit at $143,750. That’s a total of $200,000 in increases for four people who now, collectively, make more than $720,000.
The totals are important because they show the percentage — averaged together, up 38%. McKain’s is more than 46% alone.
Are these employees worth that much? Not for us to say and also not the point.
What is a problem is that county council members say they were unaware of the increases, which were merely mixed into the stew of Allegheny County’s $360 million 2022 budget, which is more than 40% salaries.
“I voted for this budget, yet I had no idea that these raises were included,” council President Pat Catena, D-Carnegie, said. “I would not have voted for the budget had I known someone was going to get a (large) increase.”
Another issue is top salaries like McKain’s and Liptak’s are purely the prerogative of the county executive. Fitzgerald, like Wolf, is term-limited, which makes the bumps seem like parting gifts that will cost the county taxpayers for a longer time as they will impact pensions.
Catena introduced a bill to add more transparency to the process, saying council members should have the information before voting, which is true. But that puts all the onus on the staff that prepares and presents the budget and none on the council members who should be asking questions about not just what they are seeing in the budget numbers but what they aren’t seeing, too.
If council really wants to show attention and action, it shouldn’t just be about transparency. There should be policy and limits about specific approvals for pay raises beyond certain numbers or percentages.
