Even as Trump apologists try to spin the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, and conservative talking heads redefine the suspension of most of his social media accounts as anti-First Amendment, the president continues to deny any responsibility for an obvious attempted coup by his most radical supporters.
How? To anyone who saw the live coverage of Trump’s early morning rally prior to the storming of the Capitol, it is obvious he urged his supporters and tried to coerce Vice President Mike Pence into doing something criminal: Stop the mostly ceremonial certification of the Electoral College votes, by force if necessary. If you believe otherwise after five years of Trump as candidate and then president, you probably also believe pigs fly.
When his loyalists complained in 2017, 18, 19 and 2020 that President Donald Trump was a victim of “Never Trump” hate, or RINO (Republican in name only) opposition, the conservative media depicted his critics as sore losers, or misguided former Republicans; as well as using terms I do not generally use in this column. It never occurred to them that Trump critics had every right to call out this president for questionable and even objectionable behavior. Like those loyalists thought the venomous rants he made in full view of public on national media were simply “taken out of context.” Or the Twitter feed that never ended where he used childish nick names for his enemies was a new and refreshing way for the president to communicate with American citizens.
Whatever the excuse for the last five years of boorish behavior and hateful politics ... each and every one of those excuses were repudiated in Trump’s words the morning of his brazen attempt to disregard American votes and establish his second term despite losing the election to Joe Biden. When Donald Trump boldly called for his supporters to March down Constitution Avenue and “stop the steal,” he incited a riot and a seditious, yes treasonous act. There can be no excuse for that in American politics or in America the country. Our Democratic Republic doesn’t work that way. Unfortunately for us his supporters are as poorly educated in history and government civics as their leader.
The Constitution famously and rightly outlines our freedoms in The Bill of Rights. It also and just as importantly outlines how we are represented and have a say in what our government does. In small local matters we vote on municipal and county wide regulations. In state elections we choose our representatives to speak for us in our state capitals. And in federal elections we choose representatives and the President to do our bidding in Washington, as well as holding them to protect and defend the document that outlined it all – the Constitution. When we become upset with the people we elected, we do our homework and choose someone to replace them in the next election cycle.
This sane and orderly method of government of the people does not require actions taken by the misguided individuals of the Jan. 6 event. They are all traitors to the law and spirit laid down in the Constitution. They and the various elected or other administration officials urging them on should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and banned from holding public office in this always great nation. Trump is done and it’s more than time to move on!
