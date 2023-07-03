Understanding burnout in respite care

Bobby Woolcock

Caring for a loved one is truly a selfless act. When this person becomes a priority, their needs usually exceed your needs. On top of a full-time job and a family of your own, handling it all may become overwhelming. This is expected, typical, and human nature.

Respite care services provide temporary comfort, supervision, and attention for a loved one so that their caregiver can focus on themselves and other important responsibilities. Giving yourself grace and space for your own will not only help you but keep you in a better position to maintain high-quality care for whoever is your responsibility.

Bobbie Woolcock, MSN, is the senior director of operations for UPMC Senior Communities in North Central Pa.

