My best friend lives in Bermuda. He came to the U.S. when he was in high school to live with his dad and eventually go to an American college. We worked together in Autism education for 14 years before I moved on and Rob eventually returned to Bermuda when his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. We visit each other now and again, at least we did before COVID derailed most travel plans. So mostly we FaceTime for a long time! That man can talk for an hour before he even catches his second wind.
Over the last four years our conversations focused on our mutual disgust with the path this country was on and the man leading us down the path to self-destruction. So a typical two-hour call was about an hour-and-a half politics, and the rest catching up with our own lives and families. To say we were therapy for one another would be an understatement. Neither of us didn’t then and don’t now understand the intersection of faith, racism, misogyny, and violence driven by the Trump administration. Usually when there was an especially egregious situation in Trump world, one of us would text the other, “Can you talk?” So two nights ago Rob called again.
It took me about an hour after the two-hour conversation to figure out what was different. Then it hit me ... the splinter in my heel was gone, as was Rob’s. As a boy I loved spending time at the Jersey Shore. And yes, to natives the place where the Atlantic Ocean met solid land along the coast was “the shore,” not the beach. You learned going to the shore, that if you walked barefoot on the boardwalk you chanced getting a splinter. Now getting a wooden shard in your big toe, instep or worst of all, your pinky toe, was never a positive situation. It was downright painful. But getting a splinter in your heel was different. It didn’t hurt as much as in the other parts of your feet, but it usually lasted longer because it was harder to get out of the calloused skin most of us have on their heels.
It was in the removal that the pain occurred. The remover had to dig for it and tear away some of the skin covering it. The process was long and involved heated needles and stinging alcohol. When it was over there was a gradual relief of the past symptoms and discomfort. Once again, the pain wasn’t unbearable, just aggravating. After hanging up with Rob the other night I realized the splinter in my heel had been removed since we last talked on Jan. 7. We had spent two hours covering our jobs – well his job and my retirement – our kids, grandkids and wives (which is a tale of two Cindy’s – get it?). Barely five minutes was on politics and that was about the amazing success of the COVID vaccination rollout in Bermuda and the utter failure of the United States’ efforts.
What a difference there is in the air since the new administration has occupied the White House. It may be too early to tell if President Biden’s term will be a success, a failure or just mediocre, but it is very obvious that it will be normal. After Trump, “normal” is very welcome. Thank the Lord.
