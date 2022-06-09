Over the top
You went over the top, Greg Maresca. In your weekend column, you blame the recent mass killings on abortions, and banishing God and prayer in government and school buildings. You would like us to be Stepford families and go to church and bet good, and this will end assault rifle killings.
You fail to mention that for the 15 years assault weapons were banned, mass killings dropped to 1/3.
By finding other reasons to permit assault weapons purchases, you have condemned us to periodic ritual child sacrifice. All of us have become human lotteries for death and destruction. We need to ban these military weapons.
Elliott Korb, Milton
--
Set an example
As a young driver, I have been seeing a lot of drivers in my area not using turn signals and in a rush. People need to remember that youth are driving on the roads and tailgating them is counter productive. Can you please set an example for today’s youth?
Nick Bennage, New Columbia
