I love receiving reader responses to articles which appear in The Standard-Journal. It’s even better when those responses lead to additional news stories.
Recently, I penned a story on the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, a former inmate at USP Lewisburg. With the penitentiary marking its 90th anniversary in November, I made contact with Dan Moldea, an author who has extensively researched and written about the Hoffa case.
According to Moldea, an encounter Hoffa had with Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano at Lewisburg eventually led to Hoffa’s disappearance and alleged murder.
Hoffa disappeared July 30, 1975, and was declared dead June 30, 1982. Through research, connections and interviews, Moldea has drawn the conclusion that Hoffa’s body is buried under the Pulaski Skyway, which connects Jersey City and Newark.
After the article appeared in November, I was contacted by Dennis Hepler, a reader of our sister paper, The (Shamokin) News-Item. Hepler read our story, which was also carried by the Shamokin paper, and shared his own story of a Hoffa connection.
While a member of the Mount Carmel high school football team, Hepler visited USP Lewisburg with his teammates to show film of recent games to the inmates. During his visits, Hepler befriended Charlie Allen, described as being Hoffa’s right-hand man while the two were in the lockup.
Hepler lost contact with Allen around the time Hoffa disappeared. Through the years, he always wondered what happened to the inmate.
I was able to put Hepler in touch with Moldea, who shared information regarding Allen entering the witness protection program due to his mafia ties, and subsequent testimony to federal officials.
It was a pleasure to share the story of how Hepler learned, through reading our newspaper article, what happened to his friend Allen.
I’ve been contacted by other individuals regarding the Hoffa case. Recently, I received an email from a woman from Western Pennsylvania.
The woman stated her late husband told her that his father was involved in burying Hoffa’s body in a Western Pennsylvania garbage dump. His family was sworn to secrecy due to potential threats against them.
“I encouraged him to report this information to the FBI and he repeated what his father said to him and his mother, that their lives would be at risk and that it would not be worth it,” the woman wrote, in an email to me. “He told me not to say a word to anyone about this as long as he was still living.”
The woman claims to have reported the information to the FBI after her husband passed away.
“The agent I spoke to said that because the information came from (my husband) and not directly from his father… that it was considered hearsay information and he could not investigate,” the woman wrote.
After receiving this email, I again reached out to Moldea. Since Hoffa disappeared, Moldea said hundreds of stories like the one the woman shared with me have emerged.
“There is nothing insightful or unique about this one,” Moldea said. “We have a set timeline and cast of characters that give us a legitimate outline of what happened to Hoffa. Nothing she says fits into either category.”
Will the mystery of where Hoffa’s body is ever be solved? No one knows. But it’s interesting that the Central Susquehanna River Valley played a part in a mystery which still resonates across the country decades later.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.