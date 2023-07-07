The 2024 election differs from its 59 predecessors in several ways. Its two front-runners may offer Americans the oldest set of candidates ever. It is being conducted amid civil anger turbocharged by an incendiary media atmosphere. It is setting records for the money the contenders are assembling in their treasuries. For the first time, a former vice president is running against the president who chose him for the position.

And this: It is the first time serious political figures are running as much for vice president as for president.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

