Curriculums aren’t secrets, or weapons
Public school curriculums are legitimate matters of public interest, or at least of parental interest, and they clearly are public information. So, in the normal course of things, posting curriculums online should not be controversial.
But the current political environment is far from the normal course of things, making suspect the timing of the state Senate Education Committee’s recent party-line approval of a bill to require school districts to post curriculums online.
Members of the Republican majority, who normally champion complete local control of school districts, oppose standardized testing and graduation requirements, and lament the supposedly heavy hand of the Department of Education, have endorsed a heavy hand of their own. The bill would require teachers, administrators or both to post academic standards to be achieved, instructional materials, assessment techniques and course syllabuses.
It’s a classic “unfunded state mandate,” which Republican legislators typically strive to eliminate. The committee would impose the heavy administrative burden on districts without providing any additional funding to pay for it.
The bill advances amid an orchestrated attempt to convert “critical race theory” — which is not taught by any of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts — into a rallying cry for next year’s congressional mid-term and state legislative and gubernatorial elections.
It also comes amid a backdrop of some protesters appearing at school board meetings and accusing volunteer elected school directors of everything from socialism to fascism for requiring faculty, staff and students to wear masks to diminish the transmission of COVID-19.
“It’s about bringing the fights that start on Fox News to a kindergarten classroom near you,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, a Pittsburgh Democrat.
Yet the question is not information, but what people do with it. There is little doubt that some people, including many with no true interest in curriculum, will use the information for their own political purposes. But online posting could prove valuable to other people with a genuine interest in the local public school curriculum as a matter of education quality.
The Legislature should opt for transparency while covering the administrative costs.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
———
Learning from W.Va. neonatal drug rules
According to a recent Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwest corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literally in the blood that is shared between mother and child.
But we could only know this because most moms from Greene and Fayette counties give birth in Morgantown, W.Va. (The last obstetrics unit in those counties, at Uniontown Hospital, was shuttered in 2019.) Pennsylvania hospitals don’t test for, and the Department of Health doesn’t track, neonatal drug exposure — but West Virginia does.
Harrisburg should follow Charleston’s lead here. Pennsylvania’s hospitals and public health authorities should have the best and most accurate information possible to track, to understand and ultimately to tackle the maternal drug crisis.
The situation in Pennsylvania with regard to testing and tracking neonatal drug exposure is embarrassing: If it weren’t for cross-border births, we’d be almost completely in the dark. In fact, we know more about the health of rural Pennsylvania babies from West Virginia databases than we do from the commonwealth’s.
For instance, it is only from data collected in Morgantown that we can identify a 60% increase in the rate of neonatal drug exposure in Greene and Fayette counties from 2017 to 2021. Meanwhile, according to Pennsylvania’s incomplete and obsolete data — the most recent numbers come from 2019 — maternal drug abuse in the rural southwest is actually decreasing. We can’t address a problem we can’t see, and Harrisburg is blind as a bat.
The main difference is this: Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial Hospital, following state guidelines, tests the umbilical cord tissue of every mother for eight potentially harmful substances, from alcohol to opioids and methamphetamines.
But Pennsylvania hospitals, following this state’s requirements, only look for the (often subjective and ambiguous) signs of acute opioid withdrawal in newborns — high-pitched crying, poor feeding, trembling and so on.
Further, while West Virginia’s testing is completed and reported within a day or two, Pennsylvania’s neonatal opioid withdrawal data takes weeks or months to percolate through the system.
The phrase “deaths of despair” describes the recent rise in deaths from suicide and addiction that led, for the first time in a century, to a multiyear decline in American life expectancy. As with its sibling hate, despair emerges from a void of meaning, from the feeling that one’s life not only is not valuable now but also has no foreseeable chance of becoming valuable — to society, to some higher power, to oneself.
How much more, then, does drug abuse during pregnancy speak to despair? It says that not only is one’s own life worthless but, in poisoning one’s child, that the next generation’s lives will be worthless, too.
It passes down despair psychologically and physiologically. It’s a symptom of a profound social illness that, left unchecked, will affect more and more people.
For the sake of public health and the public good more generally, it’s time for Pennsylvania to catch up with our neighbor to the south and west: Test and track neonatal drug exposure like West Virginia does.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
