The Susquehanna River Valley is filled with good, honest people. I encounter them often, and I’m willing to bet you do as well.
However, with constant reports of mass shootings, frauds, feuding politicians and other happenings, it’s easy to question whether honest people exist outside of our own back yard.
Over the past weekend, I was reminded that honest people exist all around the world.
My wife recently spent three weeks visiting with her family in Honduras. My family and I have traveled internationally somewhat frequently, and on more than one occasion have experienced what I term as “travel troubles” while returning to the United States.
On Friday, my wife’s plane was slightly delayed leaving Honduras, making her connecting time in Miami tighter than anticipated.
As I was driving to LaGuardia airport in New York City to pick my wife up very late Friday night/early Saturday morning I spoke with her via phone. During the final conversation I had with her, she had just cleared customs and immigration and was sprinting across the Miami airport in an effort to make her connecting flight to New York.
While I assumed she made the connection, I didn’t know for sure as that was the last I heard from her.
As I was standing in the baggage-claim area at LaGuardia — waiting to meet her — it seemed like an eternity and she did not appear. I decided to call her cell phone.
“Do you know whose phone this is?” That was the greeting I got when I called the phone, as a man answered who clearly was not my wife.
After I said it was my wife’s phone, the man explained that he found it as she dropped it in the airport. Immediately, I feared the man was in Miami and that my wife was still there as well — unable to call me because she lost her phone while attempting to make her flight.
The man quickly explained that he was in New York — meaning my wife had also made it to LaGuardia (and subsequently dropped her phone in all the hustle and bustle of an airport). He met me in the baggage-claim area with the phone, and my wife soon appeared as well.
I thanked the man — an employee of either the airport or an airline — for being honest, and turning my wife’s phone in. It would’ve been easy for the man to pocket the phone.
I’m thankful honest people still exist. If a dishonest person had found my wife’s phone, we would’ve never seen it again.
Unfortunately, we weren’t so lucky with my wife’s checked suitcase. Because of her tight connection time in Miami, her suitcase didn’t make it to LaGuardia.
It was delivered to our home Monday — damaged beyond being able to ever be used again. I must admit, I was shocked with how promptly American Airlines responded to our claim and informed us that a check would be in the mail to cover the loss.
The damaged suitcase was just one point of a really challenging three-week period for my family. I won’t go into the details, but if it could go wrong it pretty much did.
I must give a huge shout out to all the single parents out there who are working and raising children on their own. I don’t know how you do it.
My mother was a huge help with my 4 year old while my wife was away. I couldn’t have done it without her, and I don’t know how single, working, parents without a support system manage.
While my son is generally a good boy, I knew when he locked himself in our bathroom the first day my wife was gone that it was going to be an “interesting” three weeks.
And then there was his swollen eyelid — apparently caused by an insect bite. While it made for a challenging afternoon, he soon forgot about it — until the next day.
One day later, as the swelling was reducing, he remembered he held ice on his eyelid to initially make it feel better. My son told me his eye still hurt, and he requested more ice. I didn’t understand, it looked much better.
After I gave him the ice, he held it on the other eye. He actually forgot which eyelid was swollen. And he soon started eating the ice, rather than holding it on his eye.
If there’s anything the last three weeks have taught me, it’s that honest people still exist, I have massive respect for single parents, and I’m really glad my wife is home.
Now, remind me to never drive into New York City — or to LaGuardia airport — again. My son may have loved the Friday night ride, but I’m not a fan of city traffic.
Time to start planning our next adventure.
