Are you coming? You know! It’s our open house at the Kingdom Kidz Inc. headquarters (11 E. Third St., Watsontown) on Aug. 3, 3 to 6 p.m. Miss Lisa (general manager), Miss Donna (founder) and Mr. Doug (media tech) are working to get everything ready. You will be able to tour the building, view memorabilia, have light refreshments and see the mural rendition for the outside of our building. That’s the next upgrade we will be doing. It’s awesome! I’m even featured on the mural but must admit that when viewing the sample, Miss Lisa had to point out where I was. My glasses weren’t on straight! It’s so exciting! We hope to see you there! Join us for God’s faithfulness in 23 years!

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, come see us at Brown Avenue Park, Milton, for Freedom Life’s Block Party. Free food, entertainment, and more. Twice you will see us present a program. God is so good.

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net.

