Are you coming? You know! It’s our open house at the Kingdom Kidz Inc. headquarters (11 E. Third St., Watsontown) on Aug. 3, 3 to 6 p.m. Miss Lisa (general manager), Miss Donna (founder) and Mr. Doug (media tech) are working to get everything ready. You will be able to tour the building, view memorabilia, have light refreshments and see the mural rendition for the outside of our building. That’s the next upgrade we will be doing. It’s awesome! I’m even featured on the mural but must admit that when viewing the sample, Miss Lisa had to point out where I was. My glasses weren’t on straight! It’s so exciting! We hope to see you there! Join us for God’s faithfulness in 23 years!
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, come see us at Brown Avenue Park, Milton, for Freedom Life’s Block Party. Free food, entertainment, and more. Twice you will see us present a program. God is so good.
Aug. 7-11 we will be at Buffalo Valley UMC for their Vacation Bible School, “READY SET MOVE”, each evening 6:30 to 8:30pm. It is open to the public and yours truly will be there. It’s the third time we have presented this VBS and it’s exciting. Come and how Jesus is always with us and wants to be our friend! You will truly be blessed!
Saturday, Aug. 12 there will be a Back-to-School Block party (4 to 7 p.m.) and it’s free. Children can make crafts, play all kinds of games, eat hot dogs, popcorn, and snacks. There will be a bounce house for 3-year-olds and up as well as a barrel train ride- all weather permitting. If it rains, everything will be moved inside except the bounce house and barrel train ride. It’s for children of all ages and parents, too. See you then. I’ll be hanging out somewhere. Just look for me. My curls will be bouncing to the music. God is so good. We want to thank our Thrivent donor for supplying everything for this event!.
Aug. 14 we will be in the Little League World Series parade in Williamsport. This is always an exciting time just watching all the teams from around the world come together. Smiles and cheers can be heard everywhere. Oh, we will be on a float. It’s a joy to hear people singing, laughing, and waving as we go by. What an opportunity God has given us.
Friday, Aug. 18, won’t you please come to our free craft and game night? There’s free pizza, drink, snacks, games, and crafts. There is always lots of laughter and fun each month at this activity. Children and adults are having fun in Peggy’s Palace! Thank you to another Thrivent donor for supplying everything for this event! It’s another blessing.
Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. come join us for a puppet program in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, and then free popcorn and activities in all the rooms. What an exciting time these Saturdays have become. It’s our SafeKIDz program and we love having all the children there. They are a blessing from God.
If you want more food, stop by the Watsontown Historical Society’s open house, and visit them and our food stand. Your kindness will help us continue doing what we are doing. God is so creative.
By Aug. 11, we will have presented seven VBS programs in the area. What a blessing they have been! Children, youth, and adults have been so attentive to the messages and the invitation to ask Jesus to change their hearts. John 4:35b says, “I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest.” We have been His hands this season and people are responding. Praise God!
What an exciting summer this has been with campers from the Milton and Lewisburg YMCA as well as the Summit Learning Center campers. What nice and encouraging comments we heard from them like, “This is the best field trip we’ve had all summer”; “This is awesome!”; “Wow, I can’t wait to come back.” Even the staff members have been affirming and excited. They have said they will be back next summer, and they loved our “Character Counts” program. Did I mention that PA Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and PA Representative Michael Stender came to visit during one of the camps. They even tried their hand at puppetry. PA Representative David H, Rowe sent his District Legislative Aide, Angela Goodwin, to visit. She brought her great niece, and they tried their hand at puppetry, too. God continues to bless us,
So, Aug. 20-Sept. 4 we are on vacation. It is a time of resting and recouping before our busy fall season which you will hear about next month! God is awesome.
Until next time, keep smiling. God gave you that smile and He loves when you show it to others. Thank you for your prayers, too.
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net.
