The water parted on either side of the boat as we sped across the lake. The children were enthralled with the ride on their uncle’s speedboat. We sat back in our seats, there was no effort on our part, only pure enjoyment. “Could this be like life?” I mused. “The waters part for us if we learn to sit back and trust our Lord...”

That day the children’s uncle and aunt had promised to take us as a family out on Apple Valley Lake to go swimming, boating, and tubing.

