Where Oh Where have all my things gone?
Oh where, oh where can they be?
It is sometimes embarrassing to admit how I can’t find things. I have enough friends and relatives lose their things that I don’t turn red any more. Losing my keys used to be a normal occurrence. My late husband, Paul, never misplaced his keys. He had a place for them and always put them there. Isn’t that a unique idea?
I’ve solved two of my problems. If I can find my phone, I can find my keys because the keys are attached to my phone case. I also have “Alexa.” She will call my telephone when I can’t remember where I placed it. And there are my keys!
Do you know who Alexa is? She is an Amazon device which plays music, tells me weather conditions, or answers any number of questions which I used to look up in an encyclopedia. She will also set your alarm and awaken you.
If you have trouble sleeping, she will play any kind of sleep music you ask her, including sounds of rain, waterfalls, read scripture to you, or any other idea you have which will help you sleep. She can tell you most anything you would want to know. But she can’t find everything for you.
Let’s face it, for most of us it isn’t just the phone or keys. I put things down sometimes, and conscientiously think to myself, “I will mentally take a picture of this so I can find it later.” But then I lose the mental picture.
When I need my hearing aids, coffee cup, day planner, or my grocery list, I often walk around the house and search. This is the time when keeping calm is not always easy to do, especially if getting ready for an appointment.
In which room did I leave my purse? My mother always put hers on top of the China cupboard. Paul’s mother always put hers on top of the refrigerator. I always put mine where I’m sure I won’t forget. Yep.
I have pondered upon this dilemma many times. I wonder, seriously, if our brains were created to remember all this “stuff.” Our list might resemble an attic full of “treasures” hit by a tornado. We all look back to simpler times, when there were fewer things to remember: fewer rooms, clothes, dishes, tools, toys, games, gadgets, and so on.
Some things I have never found. Have any of you seen my diamond necklace pendant? It has 3 diamonds in a rectangular gold setting. When I got home one night with a broken gold chain still hanging around my neck, I searched for weeks. In 1986 I lost the diamond out of my engagement ring. Now that really caused a searching good time. No, it was never found either. In 1972 I lost my wedding ring from off my finger. Three years later, I accidentally found it in a flower bed at our home.
Usually, the lost items are found, and I have learned not to get too excited about it. It would drive me crazy if I worried about. For those times when my hearing aids strangely disappear, I have an extra in a “safe” place. Eventually they show up...in a pocket, or under a book.
With many other things on our minds, we should try not to be dismayed about misplacing things. In order to think things through, and follow steps back to where something may have been placed, your brain needs to be relaxed rather than tense.
About one thing I try to use special care. That is my identification and credit cards. I sincerely pray I will not lose those. It would be a hard thing for each of us if someone stole our identity.
Eventually everything will be gone. The only thing on this earth that is eternal is the human soul. I pray for grace to keep remembering that and to live accordingly.
The Bible in the book of Nehemiah says, “the Work is big and large.” That’s how I feel about the importance of serving the King of Kings. Sometimes misplacing things distracts me. But what I always come back to is that they are just “things.” There are other matters of much greater importance. Eternal things. Like raising a family and teaching them about the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and to love God with all their hearts, strength and minds.
Be kind to others, and do all things as unto the Lord. This is my passion. I pray not to get distracted by things. Not to hold too tightly. And when my items get misplaced, I want not to be side tracked, but go to the work of serving my worthy God of Heaven and Earth.
