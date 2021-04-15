HB 606 is not the answer
Ostensibly House Bill 606, providing for the use of speed timing devices, is being proposed in order to promote traffic safety.
Subsection (l) states that “The primary use of an electronic ranging device by a local law enforcement officer shall be for purposes of traffic safety.” If that is true then why is there a limit on the municipal share of revenue generated? Why should a municipality’s budget even be a consideration if traffic safety is the purpose of the bill? Note that even before the bill has been enacted the legislature is thinking of “revenue” (income produced by a particular source) rather than “fine” (a sum imposed as punishment for an offense).
Research done by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis “suggests that tickets are used as a revenue generation tool rather than solely a means to increase public safety.” (https://research.stlouisfed.org/wp/more/2006-048/)
However, even that limit on the municipal share should not prevent a creative municipal budget officer from taking steps to enlarge the municipality’s share of the revenue. The municipal codes contain wording to the effect that a municipality should prepare a budget that is based on the estimated revenues and expenditures of the municipality for the year for which the budget is prepared. The First and Second Class Township codes state that a township shall not prepare and advertise notice of a proposed budget when it is knowingly inaccurate; the Borough code states that the budget must be as comprehensive and exact as the information available will permit. Big loopholes. How does one challenge estimated revenues, or prove that a budget was knowingly inaccurate, or that all available information was used. Even if a municipality were to transgress the budgeting requirements of its respective code there is no penalty for any transgression. Without a penalty there is certainly the potential for abuse of the budgeting process.
Subsection (c.2)(2) states that “No person may be convicted upon evidence obtained through the use of a speed timing device in an area where the legal speed limit is less than 55 miles per hour if the speed recorded is less than 10 miles per hour in excess of the legal speed limit.” This is a questionable provision to find in a bill purporting to be about traffic safety. In a 40 mph speed zone this provision would allow someone to drive at 49 mph even at the busiest time of day and not be cited for speeding, yet another person driving at 50 mph at 3 a.m. without a car or a pedestrian in sight could be cited for speeding.
From a traffic safety point of view the person driving at 49 mph presents more of a traffic safety hazard then the one driving at 50 mph but this bill does nothing about that hazard.
The cynic in me predicts that traffic safety won’t improve much, if at all, because many citations will be written in the middle of the night on low speed roads such as those in business areas, roads that could support a safe higher speed after the business day has ended.
That same cynic also holds the opinion that this bill is in reality a moneymaking venture for the state and that the restriction on a municipality’s share of the revenue is included to ensure that the state gets its share of the loot.
James Yannacone,
Turbotville
———
Devil came down to Georgia
Last week John Peeler wrote a letter criticizing Georgia’s new voting law. I’ve known John for a long time, and I’m not surprised at his condemnation of the new law. He is a good man and a lot better person than I am. Yet, in John’s progressive party-line zeal for fairness he and his ilk reduce America’s poor and marginalized to ignorant children. In his condemnation of the Georgia voting law John reprised all the left’s talking points.
I universally hate talking points, no matter from which ideology they come. These political statements dreamed up at 2 a.m. in the deep basements of the political apparatchik serve as crack for the morning news readers and their listeners. Talking points are better than a double shot of espresso for the politically addicted but tell a very shallow story.
I read – most – of Georgia’s new voting law and found a lack of extremes either to the left or right. And yes, voters who are standing in line can have water. And those inexcusably long voting lines of last November should be diminished with the law’s allowance to open more voting machines at busy precincts. Sunday voting is allowed and the hours a precinct is open can be extended as needed. A concern of mine was that the election oversight was taken from Georgia’s secretary of state and given to the legislature that is presently Republican controlled.
But the law also states that this legislative board of overseers be bipartisan. Ballot drop boxes will also be regulated and yes, there will be less of them. Until the 2020 election these boxes didn’t exist so what is the correct number? What really upsets me is that John and his progressive friends in their unswerving angst for Georgia’s (and America’s) black and minority citizens see these folks in much the same way the southern bigots of old looked upon their black neighbors, as helpless children.
They are real people with real lives and real abilities. These folks are capable of basic reasoning. They read, they write, they understand instructions. Arguing that Georgia’s black citizens are not capable of mustering some sort of ID to prove they are who they are is insulting.
A poll taken by the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper in January showed 74-percent of Georgia’s voters support ID requirements, including 63% of blacks and 89% of those making less than 25K a year.
Just as dumb, is the progressive’s angst that Georgia’s black poor won’t have the ability to find or get to a polling location much less a mailbox or drop box. Do I understand Georgia’s black citizens have roots instead of feet? Are they immobile? If I do understand what the progressives are telling me, these people can’t get to work, or church, or McDonald’s because they are immobile.
Any American with an IQ above the freezing point knows of the inequities, the horrors, that America’s black citizens faced and still face. But the left’s outrage at this Georgia law is a shining example of misplaced white progressive stupidity and spotlights, again, that the white left in its zeal to help, reduces black folk to incapable children.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg
